How to catch Vishnu Vishal’s Tamil movie FIR on OTT

Audio player loading…

The thing in Tamil filmdom is if a movie is released in theatres, it has to wait for a month to make it to the OTT platforms. So Vishnu Vishal's action movie FIR, which had its theatrical release on February 11, is making to the streamers exactly a month later.

The thriller will stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 12 (tomorrow).

The film, which got decent reviews from critics, did not make much of an impact at the box-office though.

A film on religious identity politics

The story is centered on religious identity politics, and an unfortunate fall-out of the same in an individual's life.

Vishnu Vishal the role of a Muslim youth, who ends up becoming the most wanted man by the cops. He is portrayed as a terrorist in the media. Is there a journey back to normal life for a man accused of terrorism? Is there more to him than what meets the eye?

Alongside Vishnu Vishal, the film also features Gautham Menon who is the cop out to capture him. FIR is directed by Manu Anand.

The cast also includes Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, and Reba Monica. Vishnu Vishal is also the producer of the film.

Vishnu Vishal was last seen in Kaadan (Aranya in Telugu) which was released and will be next seen in Mohandas. He is also producing the latter.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal's biggest hit in Tamil Ratsasan has been remade in Hindi as Mission Cinderella with Akshay Kumar reprising his cop role. As it happens, Mission Cinderella will reportedly have its premiere directly on OTT, most likely Disney+ Hotstar.

Getting back to FIR, this is Amazon Prime Video's big Tamil movie after Mahaan, which, of course, was a direct-on-OTT release. It should be said that Amazon Prime Video, after its big hit with Jai Bhim last year, has kind of fallen behind in Tamil releases. In that, not many of them have managed to create a buzz.