How to catch Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom on OTT platform

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom was the first big Hindi release in theatres after the second wave of Covid-19 in India. The movie, directed by Ranjit Tewari, hit the cinema halls on August 19.

And just weeks after its release it is now set to premiere on streaming platform.

The story, set in the 1980s, is about an undercover operation helmed by a RAW agent, who is on a mission to rescue over 200 hostages in a plane hijacked from India by terrorists. The secret agent, the role played by Akshay Kumar, was code-named Bell Bottom. Hence the title of the film.

Akshay Kumar himself announced, on his social media timelines, that the film will release on September 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

Your Monday Mission: Watch the trailer and set reminder for Thursday 🕢Deadline:You have until sunset 🌅Watch #BellBottomOnPrime this 16th September!@PrimeVideoIN @vashubhagnani @vaaniofficial @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms pic.twitter.com/QgK4qFkXEUSeptember 13, 2021 See more

Theatre situation in India still uncertain

His post read: "Your Monday Mission: Watch the trailer and set a reminder for Thursday. Deadline: You have until sunset".

The film also has Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Aniruddh Dave.

Director Tewari said, “It is a story of many unsung heroes that I felt deserved to be told to one and all. It is the perfect mix of an intriguing plot, actors who’ve given their all that will keep audiences hooked right till the very end.”

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, “The movie has been received well by the audiences, and it’s our endeavour to take this story to a worldwide audience. Packed with a riveting script and great performances, it is one of the stellar additions to our content library.”

The release of Bell Bottom on OTT platform reflects the uncertainty in the theatre circles. There is misgivings over the pre-Covid crowds returning to cinema halls in the same throbbing numbers. Hence many movies can be expected to quickly make it to OTT platforms, hoping to make up for the shortfall in revenue in theatres at the OTT platforms.

Amazon Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost with Amazon Prime membership for Rs 999 annually or Rs 129 monthly, new customers can find out more at www.amazon.in/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Video, ever since it amped up its India content, has had good success. Its recent web series Mumbai Diaries, The Family Man -Season 2 and the Vidya Balan starrer Sherni are blockbusters, to use a mainstream description.

In Bollywood, Amazon Prime Video is producing an Akshay Kumar film Ram Setu, and is also currently making Shahid Kapoor's debut into digital space through a web series.

Amazon Prime Video recently had an 8-day film extravaganza for its Prime Day. It also had many big premieres, especially Malayalam films like Maalik, Kuruthi and Saara's