Honor Hunter V700 laptop launched - the first one for gaming

Huawei might be facing tough times due to the US sanctions and India's anti-China stance. But, that hasn't stopped the company's sub brand Honor from launching its first gaming laptop the Honor Hunter in the Chinese markets.

The laptop comes with some stylish design choices whereby the bottom panel opens up a wee bit to allow more airflow, something that compulsive gamers would warmly welcome. There is smartly located light strip around the rear corners which adds to the RGB lighting on the keyboards to provide a truly jazzy look.

However, at this moment there is no information forthcoming from the company about the Honor Hunter launching in markets outside China. An official statement from Honor announcing the launch did not give any further details on this front.

Specifications

The Honor Hunter V700 measures 369.7x253x19.9mm and weighs 2.45kg, which could appear a bit on the heavier side. It comes with a 16.1-inch full-HD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate, 72 percent NTSC and 100 percent sRGB coverage. It has 300 nits of peak brightness and 81.1 percent screen-to-body ratio with a standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

The laptop is powered by up to Intel 10th-generation Core i7-10750H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB VRAM. In terms of RAM, the gaming laptop comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, clocked at 2,666MHz and can be equipped with up to a 1TB SSD.

(Image credit: Honor)

On the audios front, the Honor Hunter V700 comes with two speakers while it is the battery that is eye-catching. The 56Wh battery supports fast-charging with Honor claiming that it goes from zero to 60 percent in just half-an-hour.

Coming to the connectivity on the new laptop, users get dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. There is also a neat 720p webcam for video calls and a fingerprint scanner for logins.

Price and availability

The Honor Hunter V700 will be offered in three configurations thought it comes only in a single colour option. The Core i5 + GeForce GTX 1660 Ti model comes with 16 GB of RAM plus 512 GB of space is priced at 7,499 Chinese Yuan (about Rs.81,600).

The other two models come with Core 7 with GeForce RTX 2060, both having 16GB of RAM and the only difference being the space variation, with one coming with 512 MB and the other with 1TB. These are priced at CNY 8,499, which translates to Rs. 92,500 and CNY 9,999 (Rs.1.09 lakh approx.) respectively.

At this point, the company has given no information about launching the new gaming laptop in any other geography, barring China.