Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, 8th gen iPad and iPad Air (2020) launched: price in India

Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event just concluded, bringing refreshes to the Apple Watch and the iPad, while also adding new products in both the categories. Here’s everything you need to know about their price and availability in India.

While the iPhone 12 was a no show at today’s event, Apple did announce four new products and a couple of services as a part of its ecosystem. The launches included the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE, the 8th gen iPad and the all-new iPad Air. This was also only the second time in the company’s history that new silicon — the A14 Bionic — did not debut on the year’s iPhone.

All-new iPad Air (2020)

(Image credit: Apple)

The biggest announcement was the new refreshed iPad Air. It takes design cues from the iPad Pro, with slat sides, slimmer bezels around the 10.9-inch display and the move to a USB Type-C connector. More interestingly, it is powered by the new Apple A14 Bionic chipset, the world’s first 5nm SoC which is supposed to deliver 30% better performance with its six-core CPU and quad-core GPU. There’s also Apple Pencil support and the fingerprint scanner is embedded within the power button.

The 4th gen iPad Air will be available starting October, at a starting price of Rs 54,900 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 66,900 for the cellular variant. Storage configurations include 64GB and 256GB and colour options include silver, space grey, rose gold, green, and sky blue.

iPad 8th gen

(Image credit: Apple)

The new iPad continues to be the more affordable current-gen tablet in Apple’s lineup. The upgrades are very minor with a 10.2-inch Retina display, improved cameras and battery life. It moves up to the A12 Bionic chip. It starts at Rs 29,900 and goes up to Rs 41,900 for the cellular variant. Storage options include 32GB and 128GB.

Apple Watch Series 6

(Image credit: Apple)

The 2020 refresh of the Apple Watch is powered by a new S6 processor for up to 20% improvement in performance. Other hardware upgrades include a brighter display and new sensors for continuous altitude tracking, blood oxygen levels and VO2 max. The chassis of the new smartwatch will also be available in new colourways such as blue and Product RED.

It starts at Rs 40,900 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 49,900 for cellular. 40mm and 44mm options will be available.

Apple Watch SE

(Image credit: Apple)

The new Apple Watch SE aims to bring the same design and features to a more affordable price point. Visually, it is indistinguishable from the other smartwatches in the family and will sport the same fitness-oriented features and sensors. Notably, the blood oxygen tracker does not make the cut, but at least you get the altimeter.

It starts at Rs 29,900 for Wi-Fi and Rs 33,900 for cellular. Size options include 40mm and 44m.

iPhone 12?

Details around the iPhone 12 launch should also be coming soon.

The company also announced Apple Fitness Plus and Apple One subscription plans to access more features and services easier. iOS 14, iPad OS 14 and Watch OS 7 will start rolling out today.