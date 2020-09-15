New iPad Air 4 (2020) release date, price, and everything you need to know

The new iPad Air 4 (2020) was unveiled at Apple's September event alongside the new iPad (2020), the eighth generation of Apple's entry-level slate, and new Apple Watches. This is the fourth generation of Apple's mid-range 'iPad Air' line.

While most iPad Air tablets seem like plus-size versions of the entry-level iPads, the new iPad Air 4 seems more like a 'lite' version of the iPad Pro models. It's got some impressive specs, and could win over many creatives and professionals.

This is the follow-up to the iPad Air 3, hence why some people are calling it the iPad Air 4, although Apple is just referring to it as the 'iPad Air (2020)'. Still, as it's the fourth-generation model, we're going to call it the iPad Air 4 to avoid confusion.

To help you get your head around this tablet, we've compiled all the information we have on it so far including the iPad Air 4's price, release date, specs and features.

The Apple Watch 6 has been confirmed too

As has a new and more affordable Apple Watch SE

Cut to the chase

What is it? Apple's newest mid-range tablet

Apple's newest mid-range tablet When is it out? Sometime in October

Sometime in October How much will it cost? Starting at $599 / £579 / AU$899

The new iPad Air price starts at $599 / £579 / AU$899, and it will be available to buy from 'next month', meaning some time in October 2020. That's quite a hike over its predecessor, but it seems like we're getting a big specs jump too.

That's the starting price, but you can get it in both 64GB and 256GB, with LTE connectivity or just Wi-Fi if you want. We'll put a graph below with all the prices.

The iPad Air 3 started at $499 / £479 / AU$779 for a version with 64GB storage, and $649 / £629 / AU$999 for 256GB. The price went up $130 / £120 / AU$200 for each for the LTE version, instead of Wi-Fi.

iPad Air (2020) prices Region 64GB 64GB and LTE 256GB 256GB and LTE US $599 $729 $749 $879 UK £579 £709 £729 £859 AU $899 $1,099 $1,129 $1,329

iPad Air design and display

The iPad Air has a flat edge, an all-screen display, a single rear camera and some subtle edge buttons – it looks a lot like an iPad Pro, which is a change from previous iPad Airs, which looked like large versions of the entry-level slates with big bezels and physical front buttons.

The screen uses Apples Liquid Retina display tech, which is a fancy form of LCD. It has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 and it's 10.9 inches across, which isn't quite as big as the iPad Pro models, as the smallest size of that slate is 11 inches. There are plenty of features here to improve the visuals too, such as Apple's True Tone display tech, which subtly tweaks the display depending on what environment you're in.

The iPad Air 4 is the first Apple tablet with a fingerprint sensor built into a button on the side, which is an intriguing move from Apple. Other slates from the company have had fingerprint sensors built into the home button on the front, but we haven't seen side-mounted scanners from Apple before.

There's a USB-C port here, as on the iPad Pro models, which should make charging and data sending much faster, and it'll be welcomed by professionals who want to plug external monitors or hard drives into the tablet

The iPad Air 4 works with the Magic Keyboard and the second-generation Apple Pencil – that makes it the first tablet outside the Apple Pro range to use this newer stylus. It attaches to the top of the tablet magnetically for storage and charging.

iPad Air specs and features

The chipset inside the iPad Air 4 is the A14 Bionic, which we're expecting to see in the iPhone 12. It's the first 5nm chipset in an Apple mobile tablet, and it sounds like it'll make the new Air the fastest tablet Apple has put out yet – we'll run some benchmark tests as soon as we get the slate into our labs, to see if that's the case.

Apple says the graphics performance of the tablet is "30% faster", although it hasn't said what that's compared to. It does claim that the iPad Air 4 is twice as fast as your average HP laptop though.

Apple rarely announces the battery capacity of its devices when they're launched – we'd expect to find that out when the iPad Air is available to buy, as people will inevitably take it apart to see what's inside.

Finally there's a 7MP f/2.2 front-facing camera and 12MP f/1.8 rear camera, which should be good enough for video calls and other forms of communication.