Honor 10X Lite with a 48-megapixel camera and Kirin 710A goes official

Honor, which has reportedly been sold off by Huawei, has launched a successor of Honor 9X Lite smartphone. The Honor 10X Lite comes with a quad-camera setup at the back, a 6.67-inch display with full HD+ resolution.

For this phone, Honor has partnered with storytelling platform Wattpad and has features like ebook mode that will attract readers who prefer reading books on the go. The smartphone that comes in three colours- midnight black, emerald green and Icelandic frost has already been selling in countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia before being introduced in European countries like France and Germany, among others

Honor 10X Lite features

The Honor 10X Lite is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. It packs a 6.67-inches FHD+ display and runs on MagicUI 3.1 based on Android 10 out of the box. It is worth noting that the phone does not come with Google Play and Google Services support due to the ongoing tussle between its parent company Huawei and the US administration.

Users can, however, download and install applications from the Huawei AppGallery and other third-party app repositories. Talking about other features, the phone comes with a quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

An 8-megapixel selfie camera is present on the front and the phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that has become a regular feature in most mid-range smartphones. Other connectivity options include a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Honor 10X Lite price

The Honor 10X Lite is priced at EUR 229.9 which roughly translates to Rs. 20,000 in Indian rupees, however, there is no clarity around its availability in India though