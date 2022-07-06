Hisense 120-inch laser TV lands in India

Audio player loading…

The pioneers of laser TV industry, Hisense, have introduced in India the 120L9G, the world's first premium 120-inch 4K smart laser TV.

Available on Amazon at a price of Rs. 4,99,999, the Hisense 120L9G boasts of an industry first ALR screen of 120 inches, 3000 lumens brightness, 4K UHD picture quality, and 40W Dolby Atmos sound.

Hisense 120L9G features

(Image credit: Amazon)

It comes with Alexa built-in, and has other premium features like Wide Colour Gamut, Smooth motion for sports, Filmmaker Mode, and TUV certified blue light technology.

The company also claims that the TV uses the world’s first triple colour laser technology – pure red, green and blue lasers – to reach 107 per cent of the BT.2020 colour space.

For eye safety, the laser TV comes with a proximity sensor that reduces the brightness of the laser light source when a moving body gets close to 50cm, in turn protecting the person/animal's eye(s).

(Image credit: Amazon)

Furthermore, the laser TV also comes with an introductory launch offer of 3 years comprehensive warranty and a 4K Fire TV Stick Max for a limited period.

Hisense is currently present in over 160 countries and has 14 manufacturing facilities and 18 R&D hubs across the globe.