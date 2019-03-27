Here is everything we know about the Galaxy Fold from an early owner

With a price tag of around 2,000 Euros, the Galaxy Fold is a luxury offering by Samsung and one that will not find many takers, at least initially. Every new product comes with a certain kind of skepticism attached and Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is no different. Being a first generation phone of its kind, it still needs a valid argument, something that works in its favor.

Even though Samsung has been discreet about some of the aspects of the Galaxy Fold, an early owner of the phone was approached by Mishaal Rahman, Editor-in-Chief of XDA to shed some more light on how the phone looks and feels in real life usage. Here is what the early user of the Samsung foldable phone told Rahman.

EU Samsung Galaxy Fold definitely has the Snapdragon 855, says someone who got one early. They can't show pictures/videos, but are taking questions. Got any?March 26, 2019

The said owner of the Galaxy Fold has the European unit which most definitely has the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Just a couple of days back, it was more or less confirmed via the firmware dump of the Galaxy Fold which refers to the existence of Snapdragon 855 under the hood. This also means that both the US and international variants of the Galaxy Fold will be powered by Snapdragon 855 and not the Exynos 9820. It runs the Samsung OneUI 1.2.

On being asked about the foldable design of the phone, the owner revealed that it folds more like a binder with a gap near the edge that folds over. Additionally, the person said that Chrome isn’t optimized for the Fold yet as it would get stuck while rendering pages from full-screen while browsing.

Interestingly, the Fold can be placed at a 90-degree angle but the screen stays off. It’s only when the display is open a bit more, that the screen lights up.

With that much screen estate, users will be able to set up individual home screens with different layouts. One can even have different wallpapers for the front screen and the large 7.3-inch display.

The user also experienced a couple of software bugs but says that its performance is equally good if not better than the Galaxy S10+.