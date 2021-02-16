Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth speaker debuts in India

Harman Kardon has introduced the SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth speaker in India. It is a successor to SoundSticks 3 and while it comes with updates over its predecessor, it does retain the transparent dome design that this lineup is known for.

The SoundSticks 4 comes with a 100W dome-shaped woofer and a couple of vertical-standing satellite speakers that, following the design-language of the subwoofer, are transparent as well and are made of the same material.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 price and availability in India

It goes without saying that this speaker set is priced premium and can be bought in India for Rs. 25,999. The SoundSticks 4 are already available to purchase from Harman Kardon’s official website or leading retail outlets including Amazon and Croma.

In case you’re looking to purchase the speaker, it is listed cheaper on both Amazon and Croma than the listed price on the official site. However, do check the warranty on offer before you hit the pay now button.

(Image credit: Harman Kardon)

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 features and specifications

In terms of design, the Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 carry a clear design with both the dome-shaped subwoofer and the twin vertical satellite speakers are made of see-through material. To recall, the first SoundSticks speakers from Harman Kardon were designed by Jony Ive, Apple’s former Chief Design Officer and these SoundSticks 4 according to the company, have won the ‘Red Dot Awards’ for product design.

Talking about speakers, the company claims that the unique design of the inner rippled surface design offers rich bass and clear, vibrant sound. While the main unit i.e., the 100W subwoofer houses all the controls and connectivity options, the satellite speakers come equipped with four drivers each.

In terms of connectivity options, the Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 supports WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2. Apart from the speakers and the woofer, the retail package only comes with a power cable.

