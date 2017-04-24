6 genres that are always better on PC

The videogame wars have been a constant presence down the years, ever since the days when gamers argued the relative merits of the Commodore 64 versus ZX Spectrum, right up until today's Project Scorpio versus PS4 Pro bun-fights. But there have also always been overarching arguments about whether home computers or consoles provide a better overall gaming experience.

The truth is that both PCs and consoles have their respective advantages, but when it comes to certain genres, the PC clearly offers more for various reasons – such as greater graphical power, better control schemes, modifications to inject more life into games, and so forth.

So which genres are best experienced on the PC? Click through our gallery to find out.

Welcome to TechRadar's 3rd annual PC Gaming Week, celebrating the almighty gaming PC with in-depth interviews, previews, reviews and features all about one of the TechRadar team’s favorite pastimes. Missed a day? Check out our constantly updated hub article for all of the coverage in one place.