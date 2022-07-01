Fossil Watch Gen 6 Venture is a smartwatch made with recycled materials

Audio player loading…

Fossil has launched their latest smartwatch Fossil Gen 6 Venture in India. Fossil claims that the strap of this watch is made out of recycled plastic bottles and eco-leather. This watch is a new variant of the original Fossil Gen 6 that was launched last year in India.

Gen 6 Venture has been launched in India for Rs. 23,995. It will be available from all major retailers over the country and online retailers like Amazon (opens in new tab), Flipkart and Fossil.com website.

The Venture edition of the Fossil Gen 6 is similar to that of the original Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, barring the materials of the strap used. The design of the dial remains the same but brings in a new SpO2 sensor and an improved heart rate sensor.

Gen 6 Venture watch supports Alexa voice assistant in addition to Google assistant that is supported natively by Wear OS. You will be able to interact with the voice assistants with the watch’s built-in microphone. It has to be noted that this feature will work on all iPhones and Android phones, but it will not work with Android Go phones.

Talking about the specifications of the watch, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus SoC. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

With this launch, Fossil also introduces a redesigned companion app with improved user experience, more features and functionality.

Fossil solidifies its position in premium segment

Fossil has been one of the popular choices in the Indian smartwatch market. But their market share has been falling recently over the years.

One of the reasons for that would be that the company has been sticking to the premium segment of smartwatches while the affordable and budget smartwatch segment has experienced an exponential uptick.

Hence, the fact that Fossil is increasing the options in the segment will only help the company offer variety to the users to pick and choose from.