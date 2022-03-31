Finally, Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches get Amazon Alexa support - Here's how to set it up

Audio player loading…

After a long wait, Fossil, a popular smartwatch producing company, has announced that its Gen 6 smartwatches will get Amazon Alexa support. According to Fossil, Alexa can be preloaded coupled with smartphones based on the latest Android OS.

After connecting the smartwatches, users will have the liberty to get Alexa support on their wearable screen consisting of both Alexa App and Alexa Tile. Furthermore, the users will be able to access the Tiles at a fast pace by just swiping left from the watch face.

In addition, the users will be allowed to access Alexa Tiles via a third alternative. Users can simply configure the pushers, enable a single button press to trigger and launch the Amazon Alexa application. Users can tap a button to talk to Alexa via both the app and Tile.

A total of 6 devices collectively from Fossil, Skagen, and Michael Kors support Alexa. Talking about all that a user can do with Alexa on their smartwatch, they can use it to play music, control smart home devices, make calls, track Amazon orders, and a lot more.

How to set up Amazon Alexa on Fossil smartwatches

Open the Amazon Alexa watch application on the smartwatch.

Tap the next button and allow the required permissions.

Continue the setting up via the Alexa Mobile application on your smartphone.

Tap the more button available at the top right corner of the device.

Now tap on the 'Add Device' button, select the smartwatch option from the scroll-down menu.

Now tap the watch from available options and then tap on 'Connect your Fossil watch to Alexa.'

After finishing the setup on your smartphone, open the Alexa watch app and configure the pusher button.

Now tap on the 'Go to settings' and then under the 'Customise your hardware button' select the preferred location to access Alexa.

Note: Currently the Amazon Alexa support is available for devices running on the Android operating system. There is no word about if and when the support rollout for iOS devices.

