Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2018: Best deals and offers on laptops

Flipkart is hosting a Republic Day Sale and is offering some good deals on notebooks. The sale began on Monday and will go on till January 23. Below we have covered some of the best deals on laptops.

Flipkart is also offering attractive no-cost EMIs on all various products across its catalogue.

Best deals on laptops

Buy Asus Vivobook at Rs 22,990 The notebook is very basic in terms of specifications and is perfect for people looking to purchase a budget notebook. It is powered by a dual core processor which is good for average usage along with 4GB of RAM.

Buy HP 15q-BU012TX at Rs. 44,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 3,000) The HP 15q-BU012TX comes with a 15.6-inch display, a seventh generation Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB hard drive. It comes with AMD Radeon 520 Graphics and runs on Windows 10 Home.

Buy Lenovo Yoga 510 at Rs 32,990 This 2-in-1 mid-range notebook has a 14-inch full HD touchscreen display, is powered by 6th gen Intel Core i3 processor and comes with Windows 10. It's a good option for travel and business users who want portability.

Buy Dell Vostro 3000 at Rs. 39,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 3,000) The Dell Vostro 3000 comes with a 15.6-inch display, a seventh generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB hard drive. The graphics on the device are handled by AMD Radeon R5 M420 GPU.

Buy Dell Inspiron 3567 Core i5 at Rs. 41,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 2,000) The Dell Inspiron Core i5 comes with a 15.6-inch display, a seventh generation Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB hard drive. The graphics are handled by AMD Radeon R5 M430 Graphics and it runs on Windows 10 Home.

Buy Lenovo Ideapad IP320 Core i5 at Rs. 43,990 @ Flipkart (save Rs. 2,000) Lenovo Ideapad Core i5 comes with a 15.6-inch display, a seventh generation Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB hard drive and runs on Windows 10 Home.