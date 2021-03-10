Flipkart launches 3rd edition of 'Girls Wanna Code'- For more women in tech

As part of its efforts to enable more women in the technology stream, the Walmart-owned Flipkart has launched the third edition of its successful campus initiative - ‘Girls Wanna Code’.

It's a three-month mentorship programme for women engineering students, where 200 participants from across the country will be picked for training in coding, and later placement in leading organisations across the country, including Flipkart.

Flipkart launched the Girls Wanna Code in 2018. This year, the entire programme will be facilitated online for the very first time.

Modules to cover coding, algorithm, advanced-data structures

Speaking about the importance of enabling more women in technology, Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer at Flipkart, said, “The Girls Wanna Code programme is aimed at creating an empowering community and providing mentorship to a larger group from across India. Through this, we aim to unlock new opportunities for women that will help them pursue ambitious careers.”

Girls Wanna Code past participant Rutvika Pravin Patil said, “Over the course of the programme, I gained confidence in understanding and applying algorithms and data structures. It helped improve my approach to problem-solving.”

The Girls Wanna Code programme provides a platform for women techies to enhance their coding skills. The specially curated modules and hands-on mentorship are tailored to enhance knowledge and skills.

The modules will cover the Basics of Coding, Algorithm, Problem Solving & Advanced-Data Structures, which will equip students with the competence required to pursue careers in technology and product development.

5,000 registrations for coding programme

This year, Flipkart will be engaging with multiple women's engineering colleges from across the country, such as Indira Gandhi Delhi Technological University for Women (IGDTUW), Shri Vishnu College of Engineering for Women, Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Technology for Women (LBSITW), Bharathiyar Institute of Engineering for Women, G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science and Cummins College of Engineering for Women, among others.

The latest edition of Girls Wanna Code has had 5,000 registrations, Flipkart said in a statement.