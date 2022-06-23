First look at Volkswagen’s first fully-electric sedan ID. Aero

Audio player loading…

The first look of the car widely built-up as Tesla Model 3-killer is out. Volkswagen has released design sketches of ID. Aero, its first fully-electric sedan. The pre-production concept vehicle will be digitally premiered on June 27. The car, which will go on sale in China first, will be available in the markets in the second half of 2023.

ID. Aero, which is seen as the electric equivalent of Passat, will be pitted against the likes of Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2, BMW i4 and the soon to arrive Hyundai Ioniq 6.

The new concept car looks impressive with its outstanding aerodynamics, elegant design and generous space --- the aerodynamic front and roof is expected to reduce energy consumption and increase range. And aerodynamics as a feature is what lends itself to the car's name ID. Aero.

ID. Aero to be premium vehicle

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

The production version of the ID. Aero, a dynamic four-door model with flowing lines and plenty of space, will see Volkswagen expand its successful ID. family in the high-volume upper-middle class segment. The all-electric concept sedan is expected to offer a 435-mile (700-kilometer) range.

The new limousine is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB). Stylistically, it also follows the design language of the ID. family.

The next world car for a new market segment. Volkswagen had earlier announced that all models from its ID family of EVs will get sporty GTX variants in the future. The all-electric sedan will likely offer a choice of rear- and all-wheel-drive powertrains, and that's aside the GTX variant. The GTX version will sprint from 0 to 100 kmh in around 5.6 seconds.

Production of the series version of the ID. Aero for the European and North American automobile market will start at the Volkswagen plant in Emden in the latter half of 2023. Volkswagen Group's stated plan is to introduce around 70 all-electric models by 2030 and 20 are already in production. It also expects cumulative sales of BEVs to reach 26 million by 2030, including 19 million based on the MEB platform.

The MEB platform, which can be used by various brands and manufacturers, already provides the technology base for ten electric models from five brands. Used to build approximately 300,000 units in 2021, it is one of the leading electric platforms worldwide. The MEB covers a wide range of segments and vehicle types, from compact vehicles up to SUVs and vans. The most recent model based on the MEB is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, which was unveiled recently.