First 120W fast charging phone to launch on August 17

After hopping on the 120W fast charge train before anyone else, iQoo has confirmed via a Weibo post that it will be launching the new iQoo 5 series with 120W Flash charging in China on August 17. And while there’s little time before the unwrap, the company might actually take the cake for launching the first-ever 120W fast charging phone. But given the tough competition in China, there can always be a surprise announcement from another brand.

The company will unveil the iQoo 5 series in China on August 17 at 14:30 China time. And by mentioning it explicitly, iQoo has confirmed that the iQoo 5 will be a series of devices and we expect an iQoo 5 and 5 Pro 5G to continue the tradition. Further, the image shared in the post also has 120W and 15 minutes written on it confirming that the device will be the first one to debut with the fastest charging tech in the industry.

Add to this, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, has broken the news that iQoo 5 series will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Earlier this week, he had shared a render of a device similar to the Vivo’s X50 Pro and said that it could be the device sporting 120W and a similar device was also used by iQoo to showcase the 120W Flash charging at the ChinaJoy event a few days back.

(Image credit: iQoo)

Before we think why iQoo didn’t opt for the 865+ SoC, the tipster has himself said that Lenovo’s Legion and Asus’ ROG Phone 3 would be the only devices to sport the latest chip from Qualcomm. While this is not confirmed yet as we are only half-way through 2020 and some companies are expected to bring the next iteration of flagships, recent reports from China indicate that companies like Xiaomi could opt for the older Snapdragon 865 SoC on the upcoming Mi 10 Pro Plus.

That said, the device is expected to sport a curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate but let’s wait for more official teasers from iQoo to see what it has on offer for us.