Oppo, iQoo to launch superfast charging tech - a new benchmark

Oppo and iQoo will soon bring their new super-fast charging tech to the market. Both the companies have started teasing their new charging tech which goes over 100W and charges smartphone quicker than ever before.

A couple of days back, we reported that Realme is working on its 120W Ultra Dart charging technology and soon we have two more smartphone manufacturers working on the super-fast charging technology.

Oppo 125W

If you don’t like waiting to charge, the wait is almost over. 👀 #FlashForward pic.twitter.com/Uq54uJEphQJuly 13, 2020

Oppo has released a teaser on its official twitter handle which says Flash forward and the video goes from 65W to 125W, which clearly indicates that the company will be soon unveiling the 125W fast charging technology.

The comapony has also mentioned the date in the teaser. The new 125W charging tech will be showcased on July 15, 2020. We expect the company to showcase the charging tech at the event and the smartphone compatible with the charging speed to come out later this year. This will break all the current industry records which also includes Oppo’s own 65W flash charge.

iQoo 120W

(Image credit: iQoo)

Gaming-centric smartphone maker, iQoo is not far behind in the fast charging race, as it has announced a 120W ultra-fast charging tech called "FlashCharge 120W". It also said the new tech will go to mass production soon and the company will launch its first smartphone compatible with 120W fast charging in August.

The 120W super fast charger will be rated at 20V and 6A. It can charge a device with a 4,000mAh battery from zero to full in just 15 minutes and a quick 5 minutes charge can take the device to 50%.

Currently, iQoo is offering 55W fast charging speed on its iQoo 3 flagship smartphone and this 120W charging certainly looking a huge step going forward.

With charging speeds going over 100W now, the impact on the battery health might be a concern. We will have to wait and see how the smartphone makers will address the same.