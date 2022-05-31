Fire-Boltt Talk 2 smartwatch with SpO2 monitor, heat rate sensor launched

Audio player loading…

Fire-Boltt has rolled out the Fire-Boltt Talk 2 smartwatch in the country. The device is a budget offering from the company with multiple health monitoring features, sports modes etc. As for the design, the smartwatch has a circular dial with a metallic finish and two crowns on the dial.

As for the pricing, the Fire-Boltt Talk 2 is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 2,499. The sale of the wearable started today, and it is available for purchase via Amazon India. It is being shipped in five different colour options - White, Rose Gold, Blue, Black, and Green.

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 specifications and features

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 smartwatch includes a 1.28-inch circular display with 240x240 pixel resolution. The two rotating crowns help the user to navigate over the UI and access the menu. The crowns could also be used to activate voice assistants like the

The Fire-Boltt 2 comes equipped with smartwatch calling features. For an enhanced calling experience, the device gets a built-in mic and a speaker.

Furthermore, it can be used to take calls directly once connected to a smartphone. You can also make calls via the device as it has a quick dial pad, contacts options and a recent call option too. The device ships with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

The smartwatch includes a SpO2 monitor, a 24x7 heart rate monitor, a sleep tracker, and more. In addition, the wearable also has fitness features like calories burnt, steps counter, distance travelled, etc. Apart from that, you also get games like 2048, flappy bird clone, etc.

Even after the launch, the battery of the smartwatch is still under the wraps. In addition, it also includes features like weather updates, music control, female health tracking features, and water drinking reminder.

