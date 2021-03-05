European Athletics live stream 2021: how to watch Indoor Championships free anywhere

With the countdown to Tokyo underway (again), hundreds of Europe's top athletes are sizing each other up at the Toruń Arena in Poland. Follow our guide below to watch a European Athletics Indoor Championships 2021 live stream and ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action - best of all the event is free to watch around the world.

To underline the importance of this year's event, the 36th edition of the European Athletics Indoor Championships has attracted a record 733 athletes (405 men, 328 women) from 47 countries.

Amongst the crop are 17 reigning European indoor champions, with the headline attractions including Polish veteran middle distance runner Marcin Lewandowski, Belgian Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam, and British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw.

Perhaps the best thing about this year's event is the strength of the hosts. Poland have raked in the most medals in the past two European Athletics Indoor Championships, and may well do it again, with Lewandowski, Michal Haratyk (shot put), Pawel Wojciechowski (pole vault), Ewa Swoboda (60m) just some of the star names in their 45-strong team.

One of the key battles to look forward to is that between the young buck Mondo Duplantis and resurgent veteran Renaud Lavillenie in the men's pole vault, but the schedule is well and truly jam-packed, so there's no shortage of storylines.

Scroll down to find out how to get a 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships live stream for FREE!

How to watch a 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships live stream from abroad

Scroll down to see various international viewing options, but if pesky geo-blocking is stopping you from getting your live stream fired up, then we think we can help.

The solution to this and many other common internet grievances comes in the form of a VPN - a handy bit of software that lets you relocate the IP address of your device to practically anywhere in the world. It's the best way we know of to take your favourite streaming services and content away with you on holiday or business.

Here's our top pick and how to get started.

How to watch a FREE European Athletics Indoor Championships live stream online today

The best thing about the European Athletics Indoor Championships is it's available to watch for FREE all over the world.

On UK TV, you can watch extensive coverage of the event for free courtesy of the BBC, which of course has the iPlayer streaming service that can be used by anyone in the UK 100% free.

Registration takes seconds, but you should be in possession of a valid TV license, as this now extends to digital content as well as traditional box viewing.

You can also get a free European Athletics Indoor Championships live stream via Teledeporte in Spain - just prepare to dust off that Lonely Planet phrase book - or through Eurovision Sports, which is streaming every single event live all over the world for free.

And, as explained above, if you're abroad right now and worried about missing the action, you need only download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch European Athletics Indoor Championships live stream in the UK