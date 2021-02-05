Earth Energy launches three electric two-wheelers in India, starting at Rs 92,000

As EVs continue to gain momentum , Mumbai-based Earth Energy has thrown its hat in the ring with the launch of three electric two-wheelers in India, which will be available in the coming weeks — the Glyde Plus, the Evolve Z and the Evolve R.

Earth Energy claims that all the vehicles are entirely made in India at its plant in Vasai in North Mumbai. With relatively competitive prices, it aims to capture 10% of the EV market by selling 12,000 units. While its current plant is sufficient for that, a new facility with a production capacity of 65,000 units annually is also in the pipeline. With offerings at multiple price points, it aims to have an EV for each segment.

The launch coincides with reports of the federal Indian government announcing that it intends to scrap fossil-fuel vehicles of more than 20-year vintage and bring extra incentives for registration of new EVs. In a related development, the government in Delhi launched a "Switch Delhi" campaign that incentivizes purchase of EVs.

Commenting on the Launch, Rushi Shenghani, CEO and founder, Earth Energy EV said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first range of electric two-Wheelers. The EV industry in India is emerging on account of various factors such as the growing awareness towards the environment, increasing petrol prices, and stringent emission norms. We feel that the consumption of electric vehicles will go up now than ever."

First up is the Earth Energy Glyde Plus, which is a full-sized scooter that has an assertive front streamlined back. The company says that this was a conscious design decision to make it look futuristic yet svelte, and “inspired by eagles”. It runs off a 2.4kW motor, allowing it to attain a torque of 26Nm and a top speed of 60 kmph. It has a claimed range of 100 km on a single charge. It has an on-road price of Rs 92,000 in Mumbai and will be available by the end of this month.

Then, there’s the Earth Energy Evolve Z, which is a modern street bike. Using a larger 96Ah battery, it has a claimed range of 110 km and a top speed of 95 kmph. It should have stronger acceleration too, with a torque of 56Nm. It has a price tag of Rs 1.3 lacs, going against the Revolt RV300. Deliveries will commence in March.

Lastly, there’s the flagship Earth Energy Evolve R, which is supposed to be India’s first electric cruiser. Built on a similar platform as the Evolve Z, it has a top speed of 110 kmph and a range of 100 km. It is also the only one to support fast charging, which takes about 40 minutes to go from empty to 80%. The deliveries are slated for March-end, at a price of Rs 1.42 lacs.

When using a regular charger, all of them have will take about two and a half hours for a full recharge. Dealers will also set up a home charging point for all customers. Other common features include a digital dashboard, software updates, navigation, etc.

The electric vehicles can now be pre-booked at a price of Rs 1,000 via the company’s website. Colour options include Marshal Grey, Jet Black and white.