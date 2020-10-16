Don’t expect a new Apple TV 2020. It’s more of a 2021 thing, says leaker

We likely won’t be getting a new Apple TV 4K until the middle of next year. At least, according to Jon Prosser, a knowledgeable, sometimes-right Apple leaker who’s had the inside scoop on most every Apple device in the last few months.

Prosser was asked about the possibility of a new Apple TV on Twitter, to which he responded “There is no new Apple TV coming until next year.”

There is no new Apple TV coming until next year. https://t.co/L7jSwlFllFOctober 16, 2020

If Prosser’s name sounds familiar, it might be because you remember his prediction from back in May when he said the new Apple TV could “drop any time”.

Turns out, any time might not arrive until 2021.

We’ll get a new Apple TV… eventually

The rumors of a new Apple TV have been swirling for months - mostly because of how outdated the Apple TV 4K hardware is at this point and considering Apple’s continued support of Apple Arcade on its tvOS platform.

According to Prosser’s earlier tweets, the device in question will have the A12X Bionic chip in it (the same one found in the iPad Pro 12.9 ) and come in two storage configurations, 64GB and 128GB.

It's going by the codename "Neptune T1125", but any or all of that could change by the time the new Apple TV actually arrives.

That device failed to make an appearance at Apple’s iPhone 12 event that happened earlier this week, which has likely prompted Prosser to adjust his prediction.