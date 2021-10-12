DJI announces huge triple launch – will we see the DJI Action 2 and DJI Mavic 3 Pro?

DJI has taken the unprecedented step of announcing three separate launch events for new products over the next month. This means a generous helping of new tech is en route from the drone king, but what could the three launches be for?

The 'Good things come in threes' event teaser (above), which has just been published on DJI's Twitter page, is the one of the first times we've seen a major tech company announce three separate events (on October 20, October 27 and November 5) simultaneously. And it's set the rumor mill spinning like a yo-yo.

Based on the latest rumors, we can be fairly confident about what two of three events will be for. Recent speculation from the likes of DroneXL has pinpointed October 27 as the launch date for the DJI Action 2 – and given the action camera is expected to be modular, it's fair to assume those pins in the teaser's central logo are from the Action 2.

The most exciting event of the three, though, is likely to be the one on November 5. We've seen growing leaks for the much-anticipated DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone, including a pretty clear photo, with speculation suggesting it will officially land in November.

The previous date we've seen mooted for the Mavic 3 Pro is November 15, but the DJI leaker Jasper Ellens claims the battery logo in DJI's new teaser is for the drone's new battery – which means there's a good chance it will finally land on November 5, a little earlier than expected.

[This is a breaking story, which we're in the process of updating – check back soon for more updates].