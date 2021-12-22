Disney+ Hotstar may soon bring two new mobile-only plans for Indian users

Audio player loading…

Popular over-the-top (OTT) applications in India are continuously coming up with new shows and other features to gain new customers and keep the previous ones hooked. A recent example of the same was the games mode introduced by Netflix. However, that's not the only way to lure in customers. Disney Plus Hotstar is already planning to introduce monthly plans in India.

The company has already started testing two mobile-only plans specifically for the Indian audience. Some users on Reddit have reported that these plans will be available for only a few payment methods. Furthermore, these reports also say that the platform will have a Rs 99 plan available at Rs 49 as an introductory offer.

Disney Plus Hotstar new mobile plans

In a report published by OnlyTech, it has been mentioned that the Rs 99 plan is an ad-supported one and enables the users to have their hands on the complete collection available on the app. The subscription also provides video streaming at HD (720p) resolution.

Apart from that, TelecomTalkhas reported that Disney Plus Hotstar is soon going to roll out a half-yearly plan which is in the testing stage now. The platform is testing a new plan worth Rs 299 that is available at an introductory price of Rs 199. This plan, similar to the Rs 99 plan, offers access to the full content library of Disney Plus Hotstar, and it will also show ads in between.

What are the competitors up to

On one side, Disney has just started with the testing stuff of the mobile-only affordable plans. On the other hand, Netflix has already slashed the prices of its plans to make them affordable and gain more traction in India. The mobile-only plan is now available at a price of Rs 149 in India. The basic plan's price has been reduced by almost 60 percent as it was previously available at Rs 499, but now you can get it for Rs 199.