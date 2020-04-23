Did Apple underclock the bionic A13 processor in iPhone SE?

The iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone SE are powered by the same Bionic A13 chipset. So, getting the same powerful processor at just $399 is nothing less than a dream for many. And while the early reviews rate the performance of the iPhone SE highly, Antutu benchmark scores reveal that Apple may have under-clocked the processor on the recently released device.

The results posted on bench-marking site Antutu reveal that the iPhone SE managed to achieve a ‘sub-par’ score of 492,166 on the benchmarking tests. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other scored a whopping 537,154, while the iPhone 11 Pro scored 521,010 and even the base variant i.e. iPhone 11 managed to score 517,400.

(Image credit: Antutu)

Even though all these devices are powered by the same processor, this huge deviation in the scores suggests that Apple may have actually under-clocked the A13 Bionic processor present on the new iPhone SE. It is worth noting while all the iPhone 11 variants tested on the bench-marking site feature 4GB of RAM, the iPhone SE shows 3GB of RAM.

(Image credit: Antutu)

The test also reveals that the iPhone SE outperforms the much costlier iPhone XS Max. It’s worth noting the XS Max is powered by the previous generation Bionic A12 processor as spotted by the folks at MySmartprice. The fact that the cheapest iPhone can outperform the iPhone XS Max which is priced almost double, may help in boosting the sales numbers.

To recall, the iPhone SE is priced at Rs. 42,500 for the 64GB variant in India. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 47,800 and the 256 GBB version is pegged at Rs. 58,300. It sports a 4.7-inch IPS LCD with HD resolution and houses a single rear 12-megapixel sensor while on the front there is a 7-megapixel selfie shooter.

At Rs. 42,500 in India or $399 for overseas markets, the iPhone SE may indeed be the cheapest iPhone yet, however, with the underclocked processor will it be able to rake in the numbers Apple expects it to?