Dell's XPS 2-in-1 hybrid PCs could compete in a niche product segment

Dell ’s new XPS 2-in-1 hybrid PC has been spotted and it does hint that Microsoft is not alone in growing the future of mobile computing. The new tablet PC from Dell does come in a large 12-inch or 13-inch form factor like the iPad Pro and Surface line of products from Microsoft.

In terms of the design of the XPS 2-in-1, it does have a similar form factor and aesthetic to the iPad Pro. While the edges of the device are curved, the screen and bezels around it are square. The images also indicate a magnetic charging strip at the top that may be used to charge the stylus. Just like the Apple Pencil on an iPad and the S-Pen on a Galaxy Tab .

The Dell XPS 2-in-1 also comes with dual speakers on either side of the tablet PC. The hybrid tablet PC may also support internet connectivity with SIM as there seems to be a sim port on the right side of the device. IT also sports two Type-C ports on the left, however, it's unclear if any of these are Thunderbolt ports as well.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The hybrid tablet PC may also include a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power and lock/unlock button at the top. The button does have a darker accent to it and is also accompanied by the volume rockers. Towards the bottom side, you get pogo pin connectors which will attach the device to the keyboard accessory. As mentioned before, Dell’s next hybrid tablet PCs will compete with the Surface laptops that Microsoft has been making for years.

The XPS 2-in-1 does come with a camera and other sensors at the front of the display, according to the images leaked. But the company has placed the primary camera in the centre at the back of the device. While many tablet PCs in the market place theirs in the top-right corner, Dell has got it right. For scanning documents, it would be just convenient to align the device straight. And while none of this is confirmed, the primary camera could be a wide-angle one.

Working on the go is different for everyone

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, many companies had moved to a Work From Home model. And while some of the restrictions were eased, later on, many still preferred to travel and work from anywhere. Now that companies are embracing the hybrid work model, hybrid PCs are also expected to meet this demand. There are users who would prefer to have a lightweight system they can carry in their backpack. It becomes easier to set up at a desk, connect to a secure Wi-Fi hotspot and begin work.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

But power users are not interested in compact and minimalist devices. And that’s where hybrid PCs are still struggling. No one likes dongles. No one wants to carry extra accessories that need to be connected just to transfer files quickly between portable storage devices. The convenience of a USB port or SD card slot cannot be stressed enough. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks are proof. They killed the ports once and brought them back a second time.

Source: 91Mobiles (opens in new tab)