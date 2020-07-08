Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 ultrabooks launched in India

Dell has launched its new XPS 13 9300 and XPS 15 9500 in India, bringing a design overhaul while retaining its iconic form factor.

Aimed at creators, the new Dell XPS lineup also gets an internal refresh, bringing the latest series of Intel chipsets to the mix. They also bring a big generational leap to the design, improving the display, keyboard, trackpad and speakers. As of now, only the 13 and 15-inch variants have been launched in India. Amazon.in is the online partner.

Across the board, the major design change comes with the display. They move to a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, thus achieving a four-side bezel-less InfinityEdge panel. This allows them to be significantly smaller than other laptops with a display this big. Even the trackpad and keyboard are bigger in size.

Dell XPS 13 9300

The new Dell XPS 13 has a 13.4-inch with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. Resolution options include FHD+ and UHD+. With a peak brightness of 500 nits and a 100% coverage of the sRGB colour space, it is also HDR400 capable. It weighs about 1.27 kgs. Internally, it is powered by 10th gen Intel processors but comes only with an integrated graphics card. Ports are limited to two USB Type-C Thunderbolt connectors. Colour options include Platinum Silver and Frost.

The XPS 13 comes in two variants in India. The higher specced variant is powered by the Intel Core i7-1065G7 with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and a UDH+ display. It is quoted to have a battery life of 10 hours with a 52wH battery capacity. It is priced at Rs 2,10,990.

On the other hand, the affordable XPS 13 runs off an Intel Core i5-1035G1 with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. With the lower resolution panel, it is claimed to have a battery life of 18 hours. It will set you back by Rs 1,44,990.

Dell XPS 15 9500

The bigger sibling brings beefier internals with 10th gen Intel chipsets and Nvidia 1650 Ti graphics with 4GB of VRAM. We’re looking at a 15.6-inch 4K UHD+/FHD+ display (92.9% screen-to-body ratio) with 100% Adobe RGB coverage and 93% DCI-P3. It is also capable of Dolby Vision HDR. The keyboard is flanked by four upward-firing speakers for an immersive audio experience. It weighs around 1.8 kgs. It also manages to add a full-sized USB A port.

The XPS 15 9500 is powered by the hexa-core Intel Core i7-10750H chipset with 512GB of m.2 PCIe NVMe storage, 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It runs off an 86wH battery and is quoted to have a battery life of 21 hours. It is priced at Rs 1,85,990.

Price in India