Dell XPS 13 (9310) with 11th gen Intel processors launched in India

Ending the year on a high note, the new Dell XPS 13 (9310) laptops have now launched in India. They take the series' philosophy of extremely compact designs a notch higher while also offering improved internals.

Powered by the latest silicon from Intel, the Dell XPS 13 comes in two colour options - Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber and Frost with arctic white glass fibre. The machine comes in two variants - core i5 and core i7. The latter will be available from January 2021 while the former is now available on Amazon.

As pointed out earlier, this is also one of the few laptops in India right now to come out with the latest 11th gen Intel chipsets coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop is also Intel Evo certified which means the machine is optimized to offer best speed and performance.

The Dell XPS i5 variant comes with a clock speed of 2.7 GHz, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD, and two USB 3.0 Ports. The laptops weigh just 1.2 kilograms making it easy to carry around.

Starting off with the screen, the Dell XPS 13 offers a 13.4-inch Full HD display with 16:10 aspect ratio. This also means you get more screen room for multitasking or watching content. The panel comes with 100% sRGB colour gamut, which makes this one of the best laptop displays around. Apart from that, the brightness can go up to 500-nits and there is also an option to opt for 4K+ resolution screen.

To keep the machine up and running, the Dell XPS 13 is backed by a 52Whr battery. The laptop is built using premium materials like aluminium, carbon fibre, woven glass fibre and hardened Corning Gorilla Glass. Other features include Windows Hello integration built-in mic, and far-field microphone.

Dell XPS 13 (9310) price in India

In India, the Dell XPS 13 (9310) is priced at Rs 1,50,990 for the i5 variant which is currently available on Amazon. The i7 variant will be available later in January 2021. Dell did not announce the price for the i7 variant.