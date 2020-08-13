Daiwa announces two new 4K smart TVs in India

Daiwa, an Indian brand has added a new range of 4K smart TVs in India. The company has announced two new 4K TVs for the Indian market.

It has unveiled a 49-inch and 55-inch 4K smart TVs. Both the TVs are HDR10 certified and can play HDR content from several OTT players. The TVs run on on Android 9 TV OS with Google Play Services and Google Play Store support with over 5,000 apps and games to play with. For audio, you get 20W box speaker with dbx-tv audio support and four sound modes.

The new range of 4K TVs uses A+ Grade panel and Quantum Luminit technology which is capable of showing 1.07 billion colours. It is also capable of providing stunning details, colours, and contrast ratio using just like several other 4K TVs in the market. It has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and you also get a 40% enhanced brightness. There are several modes including Cricket Mode, Cinema Mode and backlight control.

Inside, the Smart TVs feature a quad-core CPU with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Though the TVs run on Android 9 TV OS, they also have Bigwall UI integrated with certified apps such as Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Jio Cinema and many more. The UI comes with 17,00,000+ hours of content. There is also a Movie Box app with 7000+ free movies in 16 different languages across genres with new movie add ons every day. And, they do support popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. The UI shows trending content on the Home screen along with dedicated powered AI and OTA updates.

On the connectivity front, they feature 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Optical Output and E-share for screen mirroring and using your smartphone as an air mouse.

Price and availability

The TVs are also said to be ‘Made in India’ and comes with a two-year warranty. The 49-inch model is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 55-inch model is priced at Rs. 34,499. They are available from the company’s e-store.