Croma partners with Amazon, launches 'Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs'

Croma, the popular electronics retailer from the Tata Group, is getting into selling products under its own brand name.

As a major step in that direction, Croma has announced a partnership with Amazon to launch 'Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs', a new range of smart TVs for the Indian market.

Quite simply, on the face of it, Amazon would be supplying its tried and tested Fire TV to be branded under the 'Croma' tag.

With Croma belonging to the Tata stable, this may be also part of the major foray that the Tatas are planning through their super app.

Interestingly, Croma, apart from having its own brick and mortar stores, also has a nominal online presence through its retail website that actually competes with Amazon in the electronics goods segment.

But through this partnership both have found a common ground, and both of them have a separate page on their respective websites for Croma Fire TV.

"Amazon and Croma have a history of working together and offering Amazon Devices to customers across India through their offline stores," said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India.

Details of Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV

The Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs will bring together all your favourite streaming content from across 5000+ apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv and many more.

Croma Fire TV Edition also includes voice remote with Alexa, making it easy to launch apps, search content, play music, access Live TV, control smart home devices and even switch seamlessly between DTH and OTT without the hassle of multiple remotes.

The TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for sharp picture and an immersive sound quality.

The new range of Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs come with a Zero Dot Replacement warranty for the 1st year, comprehensive warranty for 3 years and life-time service via the Croma chain of stores and nation-wide service network.

Sizes, price & availability

The Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs will be available in standard sizes right from 32-inch to 55-inch and in 2K and 4k variants, the 2K variants come with HD Ready and FHD picture quality.

The 4K variants offer 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colours with ultra-smooth streaming of HD/4K UHD video at up to 60 fps.

The TVs are said to be powered by a quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness.

The TVs connect with dual-band Wi-Fi and feature two HDMI inputs on 2K, three HDMI inputs on 4K, and multiple input/output options.

The prices of the TVs start from Rs 17,999.

The TVs will be available at all 180+ Croma stores in 60+ cities, croma.com as well as on amazon.in from today.