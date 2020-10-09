Coolpad Cool 6 with pop-up selfie camera to launch in India soon

Amid a busy smartphone launch season , we’re going to see the launch of a new budget offering in the form of the Coolpad Cool 6 next week. It will go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Starting October 17, Amazon will be hosting a month-long festive sale in India building up to Diwali. During this period, many brands will be launching new products and discounting the current ones. Coolpad will also be unveiling the new Cool 6 during this period and is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000.

Coolpad Cool 6 specs

The product listing on Amazon reveals some of the specs of the upcoming device. It will be one of the few smartphones in this segment to offer a pop-up camera, providing an obtrusion-free viewing experience. The selfie shooter will have a resolution of 21MP and will support shooting modes such as Night mode, HDR and beauty filter.

On the rear will be a triple camera setup, but their functionality has not been revealed. The primary camera will be a 48MP sensor, followed by two 2MP shooters, likely to be for depth sensing and filters. It, too, will support shooting modes such as night mode, HDR, portraits, panorama, intelligent scene detection, etc.

On the inside, the Coolpad Cool 6 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with 6GB of RAM. Other configurations are also likely to be available. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the back, while the front has a tall LCD panel. Colour options will include a gradient blue and silver.

The pricing has not been revealed, but its predecessor—the Coolpad Cool 5— had a price tag of Rs 7,999 when it launched last year. For comparison, it offered a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio (albeit with a notch), the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging and Android 9 Pie. There was a 13MP + 2MP dual camera array along with a 16MP selfie camera.