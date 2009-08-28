ARCTIC announces F PWM fan range

ARCTIC has announced the ARCTIC F PWM case fan range, which will come in three sizes - 80, 92 and 120mm.

The ARCTIC F PWM range includes its PWM Sharing technology which allows users to connect up to five fans –including those on the CPU - and be controlled via the BIOS to deliver 'maximum cooling capacity at the lowest noise level possible'.

Energy saving

Aside from the obvious benefit of controlling multiple fans with one signal, this also brings energy savings because the fans are not always running at maximum.

The fans have been given a UK release date of September with the prices given as €3.90 for the 80mm, €4.90 (90mm) and €5.90 for the 120mm fan.

That's about £3.40, £4.30 and £5.18 – minus VAT of course.