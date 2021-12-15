CES 2020: Samsung has scheduled a keynote on January 4

Audio player loading…

Samsung has scheduled a pre-show keynote on January 4 at the upcoming Consumer tech show – CES 2022. This is one of the biggest techs shows hosted right at the start of each year and the products showcased during this event usually sets the tone for the next 12 months.

The keynote is titled “Together for Tomorrow” and is scheduled at 6.30 PM local time on January 4. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE during the keynote while the flagship Galaxy S22 lineup may get a separate launch event.

According to the details shared by Samsung, the keynote will be delivered by Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung Electronics’ DX (Device eXperience) Division and will focus on how Samsung can “help build a more sustainable planet, and demonstrate customized and connected experiences that can enrich people’s lives.”

The Galaxy S21 FE – its new affordable flagship - has experienced multiple delays owing to the global chipset shortage, Covid-19 breakout and more. the company is expected to introduce a slew of affordable tablets and its range of LED TVs. It is rumoured that Samsung might introduce new QLED, QLED, Mini-LED, Micro-LED, and QD-OLED at this marquee event.

First event after the restructuring

Incidentally, this will be the first major event after the recent restructuring done by the company. To recall, Samsung brought its smartphone division into its consumer electronics business with Jong-Hee Han, the brain behind making Samsung the leading television brand, taking over as co-CEO of this new SET division.

This re-alignment is aimed at helping the company’s Smartphone business that hasn’t been doing as expected in the recent past owing to the stiff competition by the Chinese counterparts. In fact, Xiaomi is threatening to take the spot of the leading smartphone maker globally and its flagship lineup hasn’t been selling as per the company expectations.

Post the restructuring, the SET division will be independently controlled like Samsung’s semiconductor unit – which has done remarkably well in the recent past with its inhouse Exynos chipsets or as a contract manufacturer for other companies.

