New Selphy photo printers don't need a PC

Among the raft of new Canon products being launched today are two new photo printers: the flagship Selphy CP750, and its understudy the Selphy CP740. Both reportedly offer top quality photo prints from ultra-compact packages.

The Selphy CP750 and entry-level Selphy CP740 put quality home photo printing within the reach of more users than ever, says Canon. Small enough to store on a bookshelf, both printers deliver "inexpensive photo lab quality prints that last up to 100 years".

With both models, computer-free printing is fairly straightforward. You can print straight from your camera memory cards or connect the camera directly to the printer. There's also the option to print from mobile phones and other devices, either with high-speed infrared transfer (CP750 only) or an optional Bluetooth adaptor.

Each model features a sizeable colour LCD screen with a friendly icon-based menu system that the whole family can use. The CP750 even allows users to trim images or apply My Colors photo effects direct from the printer. Both models can automatically detect and remove red-eye before printing begins.

Canon Selphy photo printers

Key features:

2.4-inch (CP750) or 2-inch (CP740) colour LCD screen for viewing and editing prints

Photo lab-quality printing

Print directly from memory card, camera or mobile device

Automatic Red-Eye Correction

Image Trimming and My Colours (CP750)

Wireless printing with IrDA and IrSimple (CP750 only) or Bluetooth

The Selphy CP740 and Selphy CP750 will be available from May, priced at £79 and £139 respectively.