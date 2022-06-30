Brazil might also join the European Union in mandating USB-C for iPhones

Audio player loading…

The government of Brazil seems to be looking to mandate USB Type C charging tech for smartphones – specifically i Phones .

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) of Brazil has asked (opens in new tab) the consumers for their opinion about standardising the charging solutions on smartphones, reports GSMArena (opens in new tab).

According to the agency, this proposal is based on a similar step taken by the European Union and wants the global smartphone makers to use a coming charging solution.

Since the USB Type C is being used in most modern Android phones, standardizing the charging tech might impact iPhones the most. Apple on the other hand has been slow in adopting the standardised solution. While the company is already using USB Type C on iPad and MacBooks, however, iPhones have been deliberately left out.

(Image credit: Apple)

According to Anatel this standardisation will not only result in greater convenience for consumers but will also help the environment by reducing electronic waste generated by the production and usage of proprietary charging cables and ports.

The agency aims at implementing the policy by July 1, 2024, and looks to include a wide gamut of gadgets which also includes cameras, e-book readers, headsets, portable video games and rechargeable speakers.

Additionally, Anatel is also looking to mandate charging requirements on the retail packaging of the gadgets. This will require all the smartphone makers to mention the minimum power and fast charging support in the retail box for clear communication.

Mentioning charging standards and minimum power requirements will indeed be helpful as global smartphone makers are gradually removing the charging bricks from the retail packaging. In 2019, Anatel had also recommended defining the requirements of a common charger.

Great move but will it be replicated globally?

While the idea of standardising charging tech and connectivity ports is a great move in helping users who are often forced to keep multiple chargers and charging cables to power their devices.

However, brands like Apple are reluctant in implementing these changes globally. We might see such devices introduced based on the regional laws, however, there seems to be a strong pushback in adopting a standard charging tech internationally.

Brands have called this move a roadblock to innovation as USB Type C has an upper ceiling of 240W charging support. However, the EU has already hinted that it is open to adopting a new universal standard when it arrives - however – till then USB Type C would be the option.

Apple, which has already started removing charging bricks from the retail packaging, earns a lot by giving licences to third-party accessory makers to build an ecosystem of accessories that use the Lightning port. However, considering the fact that USB Type C is being used by more brands, accessory makers can pressurise Apple to move towards the common charging tech for a bigger cause of reducing e-waste.