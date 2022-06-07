Apple wants you to 'pair' new Type-C accessories to your MacBook in the future

Audio player loading…

MacBooks running the next updated OS from Apple now have methods of ‘pairing’ any new Type-C accessories to your system. According to the release notes (opens in new tab) for macOS Ventura , the systems will have checks in place that will detect any new accessories. Users would be required to approve and enable any new accessory going forward. The new security feature will not be applicable for chargers and external displays.

After updating your system to the latest version of macOS, the system is expected to notify users that a new accessory has been plugged in. You’ll see a similar notification to the one we get when an app is requesting access to the camera and/or microphone.

If you continue to use your older accessories even after the update, there is no action required by the user. Unless, of course, you would like to revoke the access through the settings. The permissions are also reset if it has not been connected for 3 days.

While this move doesn’t impact the user experience, it has been implemented mainly due to the rise of unauthorized or incompatible devices. There have been many instances where users have reported their systems being impacted after using third-party storage devices or USB cables for transferring data. The market has also seen companies releasing ‘rogue USB’ cables that look like ordinary accessories but have hidden components that can harm systems.

(Image credit: Future)

Chargers and external display cables will work as intended, so there is no need to worry about that. But consider yourself in a situation where you connect your charger but are notified that you need to authorize access to your system. This in itself would be a red flag. After all, why would a charger need system access?

Verified accessories

Apple does already have a protocol in place to ensure that accessories are approved by the company and have the “Works with” logo on the packaging. But this could be the beginning for many manufacturers to detect rogue accessories which could impact not just the hardware but also the software. Many users around the world now work from their homes or travel to work with laptops. Some have embraced the dongle lifestyle and connect multiple accessories to their system.

But the additional check by the system will let you know if the accessory is more than meets the eye.