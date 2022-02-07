Boult Audio Curve Pro launches in India with 10mm drivers, 12 hours battery life

Audio player loading…

Boult Audio has been active in the Indian audio products market since a long time. Now, the company has refreshed its neckband range with the launch of Curve Pro. The neckbands come with IPX5 certification for water resistance, and it also makes it sweatproof.

As claimed by the company, the earphones have an ergonomic-built along with complete comfort so that it is not tiring to the ears. Additionally, the Boult Audio Curve Pro can go on for 12 hours on a single charge. It also has a vibration alert for calls and messages. Furthermore, it also has a clip paired with a flexible neckband that can be used for adjusting the size of the neckband.

Boult Audio Curve Pro pricing and availability

The latest Boult Audio Curve Pro is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 1,499. It is being shipped in three different color options Red, Grey, and Neon Green. The smartphone can be purchased from Amazon India.

Boult Audio Curve Pro specifications

Boult Audio Curve Pro neckbands come with 10mm audio drivers with 2402mHz and 2480mHz for an enhanced audio experience. You can connect it with your primary device via Bluetooth 5.0. They offer a 100 minute playback time on a charge of just 10 minutes.

The best part about the earphones is that the audio drivers deliver premium sound quality in all types of song genres. These earphones get completely charged in 80 minutes and can go on up to 12 hours.

Considering the competition, Boult's new neckband is going to have a tough time because there is a lot of competition in the market. Oppo Enco M32 neckbands are also available in the same price range that offers IP55 rating, long lasting battery, dual device quick switch, and 10mm titanium-plated composite diaphragm dynamic drivers.

