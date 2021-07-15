BoAt Immortal 1000D gaming headphones with Dolby Atmos launched at Rs 2,499

BoAt, one of the popular brands in India among the youth that makes audio products and accessories, has now entered a new arena. The company has announced its first-ever gaming headphones in India. And, just like most of its products, these are also slotted in the 'affordable category'.

The company has unveiled BoAt Immortal 1000D and these are a dual-channel gaming headphone with 7.1 channel surround audio, support for Dolby Atmos audio. Being a gaming product, there are also breathing RGB lights on the earcups.

BoAt Immortal 1000D price in India and availability

The BoAt Immortal 1000D gaming headphones are priced at Rs 2,499 on Amazon and are available in two colour options 一 white sabre and black sabre. Buy BoAt Immortal 1000D on AmazonView Deal

BoAt Immortal 1000D specs and features

(Image credit: Amazon)

The BoAt Immortal 1000D are a pair of wired gaming headsets with 7.1 channel surround sound. These over-the-head headphones support Dolby audio and sport massive 50mm drivers to deliver the audio. Further, as with most products targeted at gaming, the BoAt Immortal 1000D also sports breathing RGB LEDs. These LEDs are placed around the earcups on each side of the headphones.

Further, you also get dual mics and ENx technology that BoAt claims will deliver the best possible audio experience for gaming irrespective of the geographical distance. BoAt is also offering a plugin called “Labz” which will offer audio and microphone customization options. You also get an in-line remote that helps you control audio, mic and LEDs.

(Image credit: Amazon)

As one could have guessed by the images, these headphones are built for PC gamers and they can be plugged into the USB port. The headphones come with a braided cable for hassle-free extended usage. The BoAt Immortal 1000D also come with a detachable microphone.

Recently, the company also announced a smartwatch called the BoAt Xtend which comes with a built-in Alexa priced at Rs 2,999. In the coming days, the brand is all set to launch a bunch of audio products such as BoAt Airdopes 141 (TWS), Airdopes 391 (TWS) and BoAt Rockerz 245v2, Rockerz 375, and BoAt Rockerz 240v2 wireless neckbands during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2021.

