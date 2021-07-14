Sennheiser HD 25 Blue headphones now available in India

German audio equipment maker Sennheiser has introduced its iconic HD 25 headphones in blue colour in India. These special edition headphones come with blue coloured earpads and hence are called Sennheiser HD 25 Blue.

These professional-grade headphones are known for high output and top-notch isolation. Hence, they are considered to be among the best headphones for field recording engineers, for film and video productions apart from being ideal for club environments making them the go-to headphones for most DJs.

Sennheiser HD 25 Blue limited edition headphone price and availability

The Sennheiser HD 25 Blue limited-edition headphones are priced aggressively and can be bought at a special price of Rs. 8,499. These headphones are available to purchase on Amazon already.

Sennheiser HD 25 Blue limited edition headphones specs and features

The Sennheiser HD 25 Blue limited-edition headphones are designed to work in high noise environments and are capable of handling high sound pressure levels, hence are ideal for sound reinforcement, studio monitoring, audio equipment testing and ideal monitoring headphones for cameramen and DJs. These headphones come with an on-ear design and can deliver up to 120dB of sound output.

The HD 25 headphones are said to be light in weight making them perfect to wear for longer durations. In terms of frequency, the response range is between 16Hz and 22,000Hz and has a nominal impedance of 70 ohms.

The Sennheiser HD 25 headphones come with a removable single-sided cable. It comes with a closed-back design and rotatable capsules for single-ear listening. The company claims that these headphones are “purpose-designed, professional monitoring headphones offering high attenuation of background noise.”

Apart from being capable of producing high-quality Audio output, these headphones are considered to be rugged and even easily replaceable – something that has become a rarity in current times.

