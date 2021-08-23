Black Widow India release date revealed 一 will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar

Black Widow India release date has been finally revealed by Disney Plus Hotstar. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie starring Scarlett Johansson will be released in India on September 3. The movie will be streamed in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

For those who are unaware, Black Widow was released globally on July 9, 2021, in theatres as well as on Disney Plus Premier Access for which users had to pay an additional $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. However, in India, Disney Plus Hotstar had confirmed the movie will arrive later and now, finally, after weeks of teasers, the Black Widow can be streamed starting September 3.

On the same day, another Marvel movie, Shang-Chi will be released globally in theatres. This will be exclusive to theatres only and will be available on the platform on a later day in India as well as in other nations.

Aaaaaaa... we are totally screaming after meeting the characters of Marvel Studios' Black WidowBrb we are still screaming...Marvel Studios' Black Widow starts streaming September 3 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. pic.twitter.com/gZLueIaFqFAugust 22, 2021 See more

First MCU movie after 2 years

Black Widow is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and is also the first movie in MCU after Spider-Man: Far From Home from 2019 一 which was released back in June 2019.

Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff 一 who was introduced earlier as a Russian spy. The movie deals with Natasha a.k.a Black Widow running through her dark past dark journey and how she deals with her history as a spy. She also tries to work on her broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

In terms of the Marvel timeline, the movie takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Anyone Disney Plus Hotstar membership holders can watch the movie

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Starting September 1, Disney Plus Hotstar will be moving to a new subscription plan 一 Mobile, Super, and Premium costing Rs 499, Rs 899, and Rs 1,499 respectively. The new plan also allows all subscribers to watch any content on the platform irrespective of the plan of choice. This also means you can stream with a Mobile-only plan or Super plan.

Previously Disney+ Originals, latest American shows, blockbuster Hollywood movies, Marvel movies and shows were restricted to only Premium subscribers.

Black Widow cast:

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff

David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian

O-T Magbenie as Rick Mason

William Hurt as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross

Ray Winstone as Dreykov