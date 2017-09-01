Big discounts on Apple iPhones in India ahead of iPhone 8 launch

With just a few days remaining before the launch of the iPhone 8, the previous iPhone models are being sold at a discounted price. While there has been no change in the offline price, various e-commerce portals are offering discounts and cashbacks on the devices.

In this post, we will compare the prices of various iPhones being sold by Amazon and Paytm. While Amazon and Flipkart are offering discounts, Paytm will give you a cashback in the form of Paytm cash.

iPhone 7 Plus

The current iPhone flagship comes with a 5.5-inch display, Apple A10 Fusion chipset, 3GB RAM, 32 / 128 / 256 GB of internal storage, dual 12MP camera setup, 7 MP front camera and a 2,900mAh battery.

Let’s take the 128GB black colour variant of the iPhone 7 Plus and compare its prices. Paytm is offering the device at Rs. 57,180 after a cashback of Rs. 12,000, followed by Amazon, which is offering the device for Rs. 67,999.

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB @ Amazon @ Rs. 67,999

iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 comes with a 4.7-inch display, Apple A10 Fusion chipset, 2GB RAM, 32 / 128 / 256 GB of internal storage, 12MP primary camera, 7MP front camera and a 1,960mAh battery.

The 128GB storage variant of the device is available on Paytm for Rs. 45,570 after a cashback of Rs. 12,000. Amazon is selling the device for Rs. 53,999.

iPhone 7 128GB @ Amazon @ Rs. 53,999

iPhone 6S Plus

It comes with a 5.5-inch LED backlit display, Apple A9 chipset, 2GB RAM, 16 / 32 / 64 / 128 GB of internal storage, 12MP primary camera, 5MP front camera and a 2,750mAh battery.

The device is priced at Rs. 45,990 on Paytm and comes with a cashback of Rs. 5,000, making the effective price Rs. 40,990. Amazon is selling the device for Rs. 45,478.

iPhone 6S Plus 16GB @ Amazon @ Rs. 45,478

iPhone 6S

The iPhone 6S comes with a 4.7-inch LED backlit display, Apple A9 chipset, 2GB RAM, 16 / 32 / 64 / 128 GB of internal storage, 12MP primary camera, 5MP front camera and a 1,715mAh battery.

The 32GB storage variant of the device is being sold by Paytm for Rs. 32,490 after a cashback of Rs. 7,000. Amazon is selling the device at Rs. 37,999.

iPhone 6S 32GB @ Amazon @ Rs. 37,999

iPhone 6

It comes with a 4.7-inch LED backlit display, Apple A8 chipset, 1GB RAM, 16 / 32 / 64 / 128 GB of internal storage, 8MP primary camera, 1.2MP front camera and a 1,810mAh battery.

The iPhone 6 32GB storage variant is being sold by Paytm for Rs. 21,116 after a cashback of Rs. 6,100. Amazon is selling the device at Rs. 26,499 after a discount of Rs. 3,001.

iPhone 6 32GB @ Amazon @ Rs. 26,499

iPhone 5S

It comes with a 4-inch LED backlit display, Apple A7 chipset, 1GB RAM, 16 / 32 / 64 GB internal storage, 8MP primary camera, 1.2MP facetime camera and a 1,560mAh battery.

The iPhone 5S 16GB storage variant is available on Paytm for Rs. 14,915 after a cashback of Rs. 2,500. Amazon is selling the device for Rs. 16,850.

iPhone 5S 16GB @ Amazon @ Rs. 16,850

iPhone SE

It comes with a 4-inch LED backlit display, A9 chipset, 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 12MP primary camera, 1.2MP facetime camera and a 1,624mAh battery.

The iPhone SE 32GB internal storage variant is available on Paytm for Rs. 19,886 after a cashback of Rs. 3,600 compared to Rs. 20,999 on Amazon.

iPhone SE 32GB @ Amazon @ Rs. 20,999

Currently, Paytm is hosting a sale on Apple iPhones and it is evident after seeing the above price comparisons that as of now, Paytm is offering the best deals on iPhones. However, it must be noted that while other e-commerce platforms provide discounts, Paytm gives cashback in the form of Paytm cash, which can be used to make payments, pay bills and for shopping.