BGMI unveils Scavenger Hunt event to grab Royal Pass 8 for free

Audio player loading…

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI has recently introduced a new Scavenger Hunt event. The event will provide a chance to players to grab the Royal Pass 8 that recently made its entry in the game. All the gamers who take part in the Scavenger Hunt event can get the Royal Pass 8 for free. With the Royal Pass, the game gets highly fascinating as the players will be able to earn special rewards.

The Scavenger Hunt event kicked off today, and it will conclude on February 23. All the gamers will be supposed to track and find the BGMI Royal Pass Month 8 (RPM8) logo in the Santorini map. The Santorini map was a part of the latest February update of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The map can be used to play the 8x8 Team Deathmatch mode (TDM).

Get BGMI Royal Pass 8 for free

Krafton has collaborated with popular franchises like Spiderman No Way Home and Arcane to keep the gamers hooked. The introduction of Scavenger Hunt is an effort in the same direction. The players will be supposed to participate in BGMI Scavenger Hunt.

On the other hand, the gamers can also use the 360UC to upgrade it to elite pass. They can also upgrade the Elite Pass Plus for 960UC to get exclusive in-game content. In addition, we have also mentioned all the steps of how you can find the RPM8 logo in the game. Have a look:

Firstly, you are supposed to follow the official BGMI account on Instagram.

Now open the Battlegrounds Mobile India (you should have the latest version) and start playing the 8x9 TDM Santorini map.

You will have to find the RPM8 logo in the map while the game is on.

Once you spot it, take a screenshot and share it on Instagram while tagging the official BGMI Instagram account.

Head to the link available on the BGMI Instagram, account's bio, and then fill the form for the same.

After completing the mentioned process, the players will get the Royal Pass 8.

The Royal Pass 8 of Battlegrounds Mobile India has a free tier and a premium tier. The free tier will offer Rating Protection cards, Supply Crate Coupons Scraps, BP(in-game currency), Show Off emote, Slobby Shirt, Shots Fired parachute, UMP-45's Eagle's Will skin, Mission cards, etc.

Simultaneously, the gamers with the Elite pass will get in-game rewards like Scarlet Ranger cover, Magic Box backpack, ornaments, Peak Performance skin for Scar-L, Scarlet Ranger Set, Rainbow glider trail, along with all the free tier rewards.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram