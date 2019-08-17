Best superhero games: what to play while waiting for Marvel's Avengers to assemble

Avengers: Endgame may have wrapped up the MCU in a neat (albeit emotional) bow but we are still looking to scratch that superhero itch - and we're hoping Crystal Dynamics' Marvel's Avengers game will be just the ticket.

Marvel’s Avengers sees players taking on the roles of the most popular Avengers characters around in a single-player, story-driven game which also features four player co-op missions - because you can't save the world alone.

In addition, new characters, regions, and missions will be added for free post-launch, as part of a continuous multi-year plan for the game. But who is on the super roster? The playable characters revealed so far are: Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, and Thor. Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel was also briefly shown at the Marvel Games Comic-Con panel, and Hawkeye has been heavily hinted at.

While Marvel’s Avengers isn’t out until May 15, 2020 that doesn’t mean you have to go without your superhero fix. So, in preparation for the long wait, we’ve assembled 10 of the best superhero games you can Hulk-smash through until then.

God of War (2018)

God of War (2018) (Image credit: SIE Santa Monica Studio)

Kicking us off is TechRadar’s Game of the Year for 2018, God of War. Introducing mature and emotional writing, hard-hitting tactical combat, and characters we fell in love with, God of War is an exceptional reboot of the beloved deity-murdering series and a secretly sensational superhero game.

The greatest superhero fight ever to grace a videogame can be found at the beginning of Kratos’ Nordic journey. A one-on-one battle so ferocious, determined, and destructive, it’s hard to imagine any superhero fight bettering it, in any medium.

Gaming’s greatest weapon, Kratos’ Leviathan axe, works identically to Thor’s hammer, allowing the player to throw the Leviathan, and call it back with the press of a button. Excitingly, the developer behind the axe, Vince Napoli, now at Crystal Dynamics, is responsible for making the heroes in Marvel’s Avengers feel like the powerful heroes we know and love.

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Image credit: Warner Bros/TT Games)

TT Games’ LEGO titles have been consistent sources of wacky fun since the release of LEGO Star Wars in 2005. LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 doesn’t revolutionize the block-breaking formula, but with the same LEGO charm, comedic chops, and hundreds of playable Marvel characters, it’s another fantastic TT Games success story.

Where the sequel excels beyond its predecessors is in its hilarious and inventive narrative. Time-travelling villain Kang the Conqueror uses his power to mash together a plethora of classic Marvel locations like 2099 New York City, Asgard, and Wakanda, to form the open-world of Chronopolis where players engage in a cosmic showdown with Kang.

Just Cause 3 (with Sky Fortress DLC)

Just Cause 3 (Image credit: Square Enix)

Superhero games don’t have to be about powerful people in colorful spandex, like God of War, sometimes a superhero game is defined by its mechanics, rather than its characters, and Just Cause 3’s Sky Fortress DLC has one hell of a superhero mechanic.

Rico Rodriguez’s bombastic third adventure already feels heroic with the wingsuit and inventive grappling hook, but Sky Fortress ups the ante with the rocket powered Bavarium Wingsuit. This powerful upgrade allows Rico to soar through the air like a winged Iron Man, with only a slight boost cooldown to restrict your flight. Like Iron Man, the Bavarium Wingsuit also possesses homing missiles and a machine gun to wreak havoc from the skies.

Batman: Return to Arkham

Batman: Return to Arkham (Image credit: Warner Bros)

Batman: Return to Arkham collects the first two games in Rocksteady’s acclaimed series, Arkham Asylum and Arkham City. Arguably, these are two of the greatest superhero games ever made, with Asylum in particular becoming a game-changer in terms of free-flowing action-game combat.

In the 10 years since Rocksteady’s first shot at the Dark Knight, that combat system has been adopted as more-or-less an industry standard. Stealth mechanics, captivating villains (including Scarecrow’s incredible psychological horror interludes), and more gadgets than you can shake your batarang at, Rocksteady’s first forays into Batman’s world are masterful, and set the precedent for superhero videogames.

Batman: Arkham VR

Batman: Arkham VR (Image credit: Warner Bros/Rocksteady Studios)

Developed by Rocksteady, Batman: Arkham VR lets players don the cowl and embark on a short, but sweet experience from Batman’s perspective. There’s no thrilling combat experience here, but there is a gripping murder mystery that sees you become the ‘World’s Greatest Detective’, using your motion controllers to interact with Gotham City and its villainous inhabitants.

Arkham VR is a flawed gem that is worth experiencing if you love the detective sections in Rocksteady’s mainline Arkham titles.

Infamous: Second Son

Infamous: Second Son (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions)

One of the PlayStation 4’s first exclusive titles, Infamous: Second Son sees players take on the role of Delsin Rowe (voiced impeccably by Troy Baker), a person with extraordinary abilities known as a Conduit, on a mission to take down an anti-Conduit organisation.

As a Conduit, Delsin is able to absorb the powers of other Conduits. Delsin subsequently absorbs multiple powers, each with their own traversal mechanics and combat styles, and accompanied by a beautifully unique style and flair.

A black and white morality system doesn’t detract from what is a great superhero/anti-hero story, with wonderfully fluid and fast traversal, stunning neon-infused visuals, and a vast arsenal of powers. If immense power is what you’re looking for from a superhero game, then Sucker Punch’s Infamous: Second Son delivers that in spades.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Image credit: Nintendo)

Marvel’s Avengers, like the Avengers MCU movies, will focus on the art of the hero team-up. Iconic characters who have never shared the stage before join forces or face off against each other, it’s a formula that’s worked miracles for Marvel, and one that’s worked for decades for Nintendo too.

While their colorful cast of characters may not scream ‘superhero’ in the same way Captain America does, there’s no way to talk about the hero team-up without mentioning Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the king of the crossover. Mario, Link, Donkey Kong, Cloud, Kirby, Samus, Star Fox, Snake, Isabelle; Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch features all of these characters plus 70 more in what is, arguably, the most ambitious fighting game of all time.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Crafting a follow-up to the excellent Assassin’s Creed Origins is no small task, let-alone following it with a title as adored as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Kassandra (the only real character choice) is a fantastic protagonist, with an instantly lovable personality and attitude.

Her journey through Ancient Greece and beyond is one brimming with superhero-like abilities: no fall damage, a powerful Sparta Kick to send foes flying, unmatched fighting strength, and a rainbow unicorn as your steed. This is the Wonder Woman game of your dreams.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Image credit: Nintendo)

The perfect stop-gap between the more tonally serious Avengers: Endgame and Marvel’s Avengers, Team Ninja’s Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is a light-hearted, funny, comic book-inspired romp. Like the previous games in the series, Ultimate Alliance 3 is an isometric, co-op button masher in which players assemble a team of four from a possible 36 iconic Marvel heroes to defeat escalating threats.

Crazy team attacks, well-crafted CGI cutscenes featuring that MCU charm, deep RPG elements, and plenty of incentive to replay. Despite some glaring camera issues, stopping Thanos from using the Infinity Stones has never been as joyous.

Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Insomniac Games were the perfect studio to bring Marvel’s most popular hero exclusively to the PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man is a triumph in almost every way, and Marvel Games have a real challenge on their hands to replicate Spidey’s success with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Insomniac crafted its own unique interpretations of classic characters with finesse and planted them in a narrative that captivates from start to finish. Could we see any crossover between Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Avengers?

Arguably, Insomniac also crafted the greatest feeling traversal mechanics in videogames. Web-zipping through New York City at breakneck speeds never gets old. Even if you don’t care for Spidey’s fantastic story, his web-swinging makes Marvel’s Spider-Man unmissable. ‘Nuff said.