Best laptops for kids in India: Studies, entertainment and beyond

Looking to buy a laptop for your kid? We’ve got you covered.

But before we suggest the best laptops, it’s good to understand where to start even though the process of choosing a kid’s laptop is the same as choosing any other laptop. Set your priorities first.

For kids, it’s best to start them off with not very expensive models. On the other hand, you also don’t want something so cheap that it doesn’t even perform mundane task well enough. Kids, as reckless as they can be, might not totally comprehend the money that has been put in. For the same reason, it’s also good to look for sturdiness and good build quality in the machine. Hence, a rugged laptop is sometimes a better solution.

Teens and kids usually don’t need heavy processing power although the CPU should be good enough to handle a bit of daily browsing, some videos, and light gaming. Also, built-in parental controls and security features would be another thing worth looking into. Similarly, a good display should also be given priority.

From affordable tablets and the best Chromebooks to the most portable 2-in-1 hybrid laptops , we’ve found the best laptops for kids 2020 has to offer. Be sure to check out our price comparison tool to get the best price on the market.

Google Pixelbook Go ticks off all the requirements of the best laptop for kids and then some. (Image credit: Future)

The best mainstream Chromebook

CPU: A10 Fusion | Screen: 9.7-inch Retina display | Storage: 32GB – 128GB

More affordable

Good screen quality

Powerful for the price

Keyboard will cost extra

Design unchanged

The iPad (2018) is lightweight, compact, has a good display and processor and secure. That’s not all, it has good battery life too and lots of apps. This makes it a great companion for a kid. And although it’s not exactly a laptop, the simplicity of iPad OS will be great for new learners. All you need to do is throw in a detachable keyboard.

The iPad 2018 also supports Apple Pencil although it doesn’t come with one. Combine all that with the A10 Fusion chip and it’s a great machine. Of course, there are many other iPads, but this is the one where you can get the most for much less.

Read the full review: iPad 2018 Review

Buy iPad 2018 from Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Go is perhaps Microsoft’s best release of 2019. (Image credit: Microsoft)

2. Microsoft Surface Go

Small size, big value

CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 4GB - 8GB | Screen: 10.5-inch 1,800 x 1,200 PixelSense touch display | Storage: 64GB eMMC - 128GB SSD

Affordable

Light and easy to hold

Not as powerful as the iPad

The Microsoft Surface Go is perhaps Microsoft’s best release of 2019, as its meets that large demand for a budget Surface device, while also being among the best Windows tablets for anyone who wants to do a bit of work on the go. Much like its more expensive cousins, it’s portable and elegant. At the same time, it has a price tag that’s a bit more affordable for regular users. If you’re looking for the best laptop for kids, or you just want to consume some media while travelling, then you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Go. The caveat here is that you'll have to buy the detachable keyboard separately.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Go

Buy Microsoft Surface Go from Flipkart

The Acer Nitro 5 rocks the latest and more powerful internals without burning a hole in your pocket. (Image credit: Acer)

3. Acer Nitro 5

A competent laptop for budget gamers

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2500U – Intel Core i5-10300H | Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560X – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti | RAM: 8GB DDR4 SDRAM | Storage: 256GB – 1TB HDD, 128GB SSD

User controllable fans

Good battery life

Decent gaming performance for price

Too much travel on trackpad

Thick display bezel

If your teenager is begging for a powerful laptop for gaming or video editing, then you can’t go wrong with the Acer Nitro 5. Rocking the latest and more powerful internals without burning a hole in your pocket, it’s just the perfect portable to satisfy your kids graphically-intensive computing needs. And, even though it compromises on a couple of things to keep the cost down, it also has a few tricks of its own – including user-controllable and customizable fans.

Read the full review: Acer Nitro 5

Buy Acer Nitro 5 from Amazon l Flipkart

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 is the laptop to get the kids if you want something that won’t break the first time it gets dropped. (Image credit: Acer)

4. Acer Chromebook Spin 11

Work and play

CPU: Intel Celeron N3350 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 500 | Screen: 11.6-inch HDF (1,366 x 768) touch | Storage: 32GB eMMC

Inexpensive

Durable build

Dim screen

When your kids have finally graduated to a proper laptop for writing up papers for class, but you still want to get them something that won’t break the first time it gets dropped, then the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 might just be the laptop for you. It’s powerful enough to get through the kids’ daily schoolwork, and it’s a 2-in-1 so they can flip its comfortable keyboard around to turn it into tablet mode for playing Android games or watching their favorite shows in their downtime. The display is a bit dim, and it’s unlikely to blow you away as far as performance, but it’s cheap, solid and reliable. What more can you ask for from the best laptop for kids?

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook Spin 11

Buy Acer Chromebook Spin 11 from Amazon

The robust Acer Chromebook 15 will see your kids through more demanding projects. (Image credit: Acer)

5. Acer Chromebook 15

Perfect for when they hit double-digits

CPU: Intel Pentium N4200 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 505 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS | Storage: 32GB

Luxury feel

Amazing price

Hefty weight and dimensions

When your kids approach double-digit years, they’re going to need something a bit more robust to support them through more demanding projects, as well as sharper streaming. Acer’s latest 15-inch Chromebook is, therefore, the best laptop for kids – or yours, at least – bringing serious sophistication to your kids’ computing experience and needs, from its design to its great features like a full HD display, fast USB 3.0 connections and an HDR webcam. Keep in mind that this laptop is ideal for adolescents, as you’re swapping its lack of kid-proof features for a larger size, a more luxurious experience and a great price tag.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook 15

Buy Acer Chromebook 15 from Amazon

The MacBook Air is still among the best laptop for kids who love the macOS environment. (Image credit: Apple)

6. MacBook Air (2020)

New and improved for 2020

CPU: Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Storage: 256GB – 2TB PCIe-based SSD | Dimensions: 30.41 x 21.24 x 1.61 cm

Lower price of entry

New 10th generation processors

Improved keyboard

Screen colors a little muted

Battery life only OK

Webcam still just 720p

Apple’s thinnest and lightest MacBook is back in 2020 with a vengeance. Not only has it fixed a lot of the complaints with its predecessors – namely, that problematic keyboard is now gone, replaced by a drastically improved keyboard. But it also comes with new and more powerful internal components, even more storage space options, and a lower price of entry. There are a couple of things we’d do better, like the muted screen and the average battery life, but this model of the MacBook Air is better than anything we’ve seen from the line to date.

Read the full review: MacBook Air (2020)

Buy MacBook Air (2020) from Amazon

(Image credit: Acer)

7. Acer Aspire 5 Slim

For those on a tight budget

CPU: | Graphics: | RAM: | Screen: | Storage:

Windows 10S limits bloatware

Plenty of ports

User upgradeable

Frustrating trackpad

Dim display

Uninspired keyboard

The Aspire 5 Slim is one of the most affordable ones on the list. But with that low price-tag come a few trade-offs. Although, it fits the student use-case perfectly. It’s good for docs and light browsing and has great battery life. However, the display is dim and the keyboard can definitely be much better.

Despite coming in at a low price, the Acer Aspire 5 doesn’t come across with an immediately cheap impression.

Read the full review: Acer Aspire 5

Buy Acer Aspire 5 from Amazon l Flipkart

(Image credit: Flipkart)

8. Lenovo IdeaPad S145

Good value for money

CPU: Ryzen 3 3200U | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 5.6-inch 1920x1080p | Storage: 1TB

Windows 10S limits bloatware

Plenty of ports

User upgradeable

Frustrating trackpad

Dim display

Uninspired keyboard

The Lenovo IdeaPad S145 is one machine that should not be overlooked under the Rs 30k category. Built for those on a tight budget, the IdeaPad S145 offers great value for money cutting corners in the right places. It has decent build quality, good processor and plenty of storage.

The slight drawbacks include a slightly low-res 1,366x768 resolution display, a heavier body with a bigger screen, and average battery life. However, considering the price at which you’re getting a Ryzen 3 CPU, it’s definitely worth a look, more so if there’s a discount.

Buy Lenovo IdeaPad S145 -15API on Amazon | Flipkart

