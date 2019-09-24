Best deals on Xiaomi phones during 'Diwali with Mi' sale

Xiaomi India has announced a bunch of price cuts across its entire smartphone lineup as a part of the ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale.

Xiaomi devices in the budget segment have been selling well, propagating the company to the top spot in India. While no new major phone is expected in the coming weeks, these price drops should help Xiaomi be relevant again.

The recently launched Redmi K20 series of flagships were met with some discussions around their pricing. Consumers will be happy to know that the Redmi K20 will be Rs 3,000 off, and the K20 Pro will be Rs 4,000 off. These two are the most premium smartphones Redmi offers in India.

Along with Xiaomi, many other brands will be announcing temporary price drops for the festive season, so keep an eye on platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart for any surprise deals.