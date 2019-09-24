Best deals on Xiaomi phones during 'Diwali with Mi' sale

Xiaomi India has announced a bunch of price cuts across its entire smartphone lineup as a part of the ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale.
Xiaomi devices in the budget segment have been selling well, propagating the company to the top spot in India. While no new major phone is expected in the coming weeks, these price drops should help Xiaomi be relevant again.
Xiaomi’s gaming arm, Pocophone is due for a refresh. For now, the Poco F1 has received massive price cuts, bringing the base variant with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM down to Rs 14,999, from Rs 21,999. It is powered by last year’s flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset and has a 4,000 mAh battery.
The recently launched Redmi K20 series of flagships were met with some discussions around their pricing. Consumers will be happy to know that the Redmi K20 will be Rs 3,000 off, and the K20 Pro will be Rs 4,000 off. These two are the most premium smartphones Redmi offers in India.
The fan-favourite Redmi Note 7 series is also down by Rs 4,000. Consisting of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Note 7S which have a 48MP primary camera, big batteries with support for USB Type-C fast charging and Snapdragon processors.
The budget-friendly Redmi 7 along with its selfie-centric sibling, the Redmi Y3 are both going to be discounted by Rs 4,000, bringing them to the sub Rs 10,000 segment.
The entry-level Redmi 7A will also be subjected to a couple of deals which will effectively bring its price down to Rs 4,999. Not just that, the Redmi 8A will also be launched this week, bringing a bigger battery and fast charging to this price segment.
Along with Xiaomi, many other brands will be announcing temporary price drops for the festive season, so keep an eye on platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart for any surprise deals.