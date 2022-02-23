BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U gaming monitor with 4K resolution and 144Hz launched in India

Audio player loading…

BenQ has announced the availability of a high-end gaming monitor in India. The new BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U comes with a 32-inch UHD monitor with 1 ms response time, 4K resolution and up to 144 Hz refresh rate.

It’s an IPS panel that comes with VESA Display HDR 600 certification and boasts 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology as well. Additionally, it is the first 32 inches 4K monitor with a full HDMI bandwidth of 48 Gbps to retail in the country

The retail price of BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U has been set at Rs. 87,500 in India and is available in a single white colourway. The gaming monitor will retail via Amazon India apart from other IT and consumer electronics retail outlets across the country.

The retail price of BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U has been set at Rs. 87,500 in India

BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U 32-inch features and specifications

Some of the key highlights of this highly specced gaming monitor BenQ Mobiuz is that it comes with features like VESA display, 31.5-inch IPS panel with UHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time for smooth gaming images and decreased input latency, VESA Display HDR 600 certification (with 600nits of peak brightness), and 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

It also comes equipped with HDRi technology which can automatically adjust the brightness and contrast of the display for a natural, less stressful enhanced HDR experience. The monitor boasts an output of 4K 120Hz via the fully equipped 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 port and an even smoother output of up to 4K 144Hz via the DisplayPort 1.4 port.

The company says that this monitor is equipped with two gaming-focused features - Light tuner and Black eQualizer. Talking about the Light tuner, it helps in highlighting details, makes shadows even more realistic and pictures more vivid. While the Black eQualizer helps brighten darker areas without overexposing the lighter areas thus offering an immersive gaming experience.

The monitor is fully loaded in terms of connectivity ports too. It comes with 2 HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, 4 USB 3.0 ports and a headphone jack. It also has 2.1 channel speakers built-in. Its audio system comprises two 2W speakers and a 5W subwoofer.

