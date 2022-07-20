Belkin SoundForm Rise wireless earbuds come with 31 hours of playtime

Audio player loading…

Belkin, the connected things division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT), has introduced the SoundForm Rise true wireless earbuds in India at Rs 7,999. They can be purchased on Amazon.in (opens in new tab).

The company says the SoundForm Rise wireless earbuds offer a comfortable in-ear fit, are sweat and splash resistant (IPX5 rated) and can hold 7 hours of charge and another 24 hours in the wireless charging case.

(Image credit: Belkin)

Further, the Belkin SoundForm Rise uses 6mm dynamic drivers, has up to 31 hours of playtime, comes with Dual Connect Technology (users can use either earbud on its own and keep one ear free) and noise canceling technology. What's more, the product comes with silicone ear tips in three sizes which allow for all day use and comfort.

The SoundForm Rise true wireless earbuds join the SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi smart speaker and wireless charger and Boost↑Charge wireless charging stand plus speaker in Belkin’s newest portfolio of audio devices.

Commenting on the launch, Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager, India and SAARC said, “India is one of the fastest growing markets for TWS in the world and Belkin being a recognized & successful brand in the country, it was important for us to focus on this segment. We are in the process of launching an exciting lineup of high quality True wireless products starting with SOUNDFORM RISE. These earbuds will not only provide an impressive audio experience but will also be within an attractive price range for the Indian consumer.”

(Image credit: Belkin)

About the company

Belkin operates in the accessories market delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio and smart home solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Belkin's products are designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world. In 2018, Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology.