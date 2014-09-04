Harman Kardon Esquire Mini is a wireless speaker that thinks it's a phone

The Harman Kardon Esquire Mini is a Bluetooth wireless speaker with a trick up its sleeve - it doubles as an on-the-go conferencing system.

Debuted at IFA 2014 in Berlin, the Esquire Mini features high-fidelity sound, extended bass response, dual microphones in a slender aluminium and leather design complete with kickstand.

The rechargeable battery boasts an eight-hour playtime life, and the Esquire Mini also packs in echo and noise cancellation technology to ensure your conference calls are crystal clear.

The Esquire Mini is super portable

There's one more trick here as well - you can use the USB port to charge your mobile devices, perfect if your phone is on its last legs during a long commute.

If the Harman Kardon Esquire Mini has taken your fancy you'll need to shell out £129.99 (around $210, AU$230) and choose between the black, brown and white finishes.