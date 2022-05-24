Ather Energy is focusing on expanding its retail presence

Audio player loading…

Ather Energy, one of the top electric scooter manufacturers in the country, has all along focused on getting its vehicles --- Ather 450 and its flagship Ather 450X --- right. Having done that over the last few years, the Bengaluru based company is now set on expanding its retail presence, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

Ather Energy is opening 8 new experience centres in Kollam, Trichur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta. The company said it will have a total of thirteen retail stores across the state, after opening outlets in Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, Tirur, and Malappuram.

"The rapid retail expansion in Kerala is driven by the phenomenal response to the Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters and an overwhelming interest by retail partners," the company said in a statement.

Ather's largest retail presence will be in Kerala

(Image credit: Ather Energy website)

Kerala is one of the largest markets for Ather Energy because it has a high rate of EV adoption, and the market acceptance for premium electric two-wheelers has been encouraging.

The company said that there is a surge in consumer interest and encouraging demand nearly 12-times since the opening of the first Ather Space in Kerala last year.

Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, "The consumer response in Kerala has been truly amazing and it is not surprising that with this launch, Kerala will have the largest retail presence of Ather experience centres across all states."

Ather will be opening up in these cities in a staggered manner by Q2 2022 and will begin by setting up test rides to let consumers experience the vehicle.

Ather has also been talking to prospective retail partners and has already begun locating spaces to set up its fast EV charging network, Ather Grid. Ather Energy has installed 40+ Ather Grid points at several critical points across Kerala. The company plans to add 8-10 more charging points in each of these 8 new cities to strengthen its charging grid network to provide smooth and hassle-free rides to EV owners in the state.