Asus Zenfone 9 aka Asus 9z video reveals pretty much everything to know about it

Asus Zenfone 8 was one of the only compact Android flagships you could buy last year. And Asus is keeping the tradition going on with the upcoming Asus Zenfone 9 (or Asus 9z in India).

We now have the complete details of the phone doing rounds on the Internet, thanks to the official promo video from Asus that has leaked.

First thing you'll notice about the phone would be the striking new design language Asus is going for. It looks like nothing else in the market currently, with its bold colours and huge dual camera array.

Talking about the cameras, it carries over the primary camera they used on the recently launched Rog Phone 6, the 50MP Sony IMX766. But it comes with six axis gimbal stabilisation that we have seen in the likes of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Vivo X70 Pro Plus.

The phone will be coming with a 5.9 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, with a punch hole in the side.

The device will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and it will have a 4,300mAh battery.

We can see from the rest of the video that the phone will be coming with dual stereo speakers, side mounted fingerprint scanner and there is a headphone jack on top. And there is also IP68 water and dust resistance.

We haven't gotten an official word from Asus yet about this phone. But as the product video has leaked in full, it might be sooner rather than later that we will see Asus talking more about the device.

Do compact phones really have any takers?

There haven't been many compact phones available in the Android side, other than Asus Zenfone 8 and Sony Xperia 5 III. And even with iPhones, there have been reports of low sales of mini models on iPhone.

Then there is Asus who brings one more compact flagship phone with not much of compromises. Will it be able to turn their fortunes in smartphone market? I don't really think so. Add it to the fact that they keep the pricing of the phones steep nowadays like with Rog Phone 6 ensures that we won't be seeing many people flaunting Asus Zenfone 9 or Asus 9z.