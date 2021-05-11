Asus Zenfone 8 European pricing and configurations leaked ahead of launch

Asus is all set to launch a new smartphone in the Zenfone series of devices which is the successor to the Asus Zenfone 7. The new Asus Zenfone 8 is all set to launch globally on May 12, and a day ahead of the launch the price of the smartphone has been leaked.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the upcoming Asus Zenfone 8 will be priced at EUR 700 (approx. Rs 62,500) for the base unit. This information was provided by tipster Sudhanshu and he also tipped the upcoming RAM and storage configurations along with render images.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

According to the tipster the Asus Zenfone 8 comes in three variants, the base with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, a middling one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and the highest variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The base variant is priced at EUR 700 (approx. Rs 62,500), while the middling variant is priced at EUR 750 (approx. Rs 67,000), and the top variant has a whopping price of EUR 800 (approx. Rs 71,500).

The renders confirm that the Asus Zenfone 8 is set to feature a dual-camera setup on the back with a punch-hole display on the front. According to a previous leaks the Zenfone 8 itself would be 5.92 inches.

Other leaked Zenfone 8 specs indicate it will have a 120Hz display, 64MP main camera, 30W fast charging and 3.5mm headphone jack. Although Asus did release an official render of the Zenfone 8 according to which it comes with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. While the Zenfone 8 is tipped to not feature a flip-style camera like the Zenfone 7, reports suggest that a Zenfone 8 Flip could be in the works.

That phone would offer slightly upgraded specs, including a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 256GB of storage and 5,000mAh battery capacity. It could also be the spiritual successor to the 7 Pro, as we haven't received any information that Asus will release a Zenfone 8 Pro model.